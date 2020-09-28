A woman was transferred to a local hospital following a shooting at the Village East Apartments late Monday, Denton police said.
Officers were working a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mingo Drive. Multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots starting around 9:43 p.m.
Police located one victim, who was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. The victim's current condition was not known late Monday.
No information on suspects was available late Monday night.