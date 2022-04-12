In a brief victim impact statement, Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez told his convicted assailant Antwon Pinkston he was finished with him as soon as he left the 462nd District courtroom on Tuesday.
“I didn’t know what to say to you originally,” Rodriguez said, looking directly at Pinkston, who now wore a prison jumper instead of a suit. “You are going to be forgotten once I leave this courtroom.”
“This sentence reflects the community’s feelings about what you have done to a public servant,” Rodriguez said.
“All of your victims are satisfied that you will be in prison for life. I will be present at your parole hearings to ensure you will never be free to prey on innocent victims ever again.”
Judge Leigh Ann Breading formally sentenced Pinkston, 36, in the 2019 shooting that left Rodriguez severely disabled — though he has relearned to speak and walk since Pinkston shot him in the head during a traffic stop. Rodriguez still lives with weakness in the right side of his body. He has had five brain surgeries and a painful rehabilitation process since the shooting.
Rodriguez told the jury on Monday each surgery brought physical setbacks, and early in his rehabilitation, the hard work of rebuilding his mobility made it feel “like my body was on fire.” When the pandemic locked hospitals down, Rodriguez said treatment came with the feeling that he was in prison.
Pinkston will serve two sentences, a life sentence for aggravated assault against a public servant, Rodriguez, and an additional 35 years for endangering Denton police Officer Randy Cole, who was on the scene when Rodriguez was shot.
Mick Meyer, Pinkston’s defense attorney, said his client will be filing an appeal, and asked that the court appoint him an appellate attorney.
Rodriguez and his wife, Carrie, didn’t cast a look back at Pinkston as they left the courtroom.
When Pinkston left the courtroom, he thanked the judge and wished her a blessed day.
