Denton house fire

Denton firefighters work on the roof of a two-story house that caught fire Wednesday.

 Courtesy photo/ Denton Fire Department

While there were no injuries, a house fire in the 4900 block of Beaver Creek on Wednesday caused notable structural damage to the home’s roof and displaced nine people.

The Denton Fire Department was called out to the fire at about 3:26 p.m. Battalion Chief David Boots said firefighters had the fire under control within about 30 minutes of arrival.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

