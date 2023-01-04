Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 7:03 pm
Denton firefighters work on the roof of a two-story house that caught fire Wednesday.
Public safety reporter
While there were no injuries, a house fire in the 4900 block of Beaver Creek on Wednesday caused notable structural damage to the home’s roof and displaced nine people.
The Denton Fire Department was called out to the fire at about 3:26 p.m. Battalion Chief David Boots said firefighters had the fire under control within about 30 minutes of arrival.
The large two-story house had a lot of smoke and water damage, Boots said, along with “definite structural damage to the whole roof.”
The Red Cross is assisting nine people who were displaced from the home.
Boots said the fire was accidental, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Firefighters had left the scene by 6 p.m.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
