Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 1:07 pm
Denton detectives look for evidence at the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive Tuesday night.
As of this morning, no arrests have been made in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in the 1300 block of East Windsor Drive, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Police located one person after the shooting with non-threatening injuries. That person was transported to a local hospital and later released, Beckwith said.
Police said in a tweet Tuesday at 7:22 p.m. they believed the culprit or culprits had fled the scene in a vehicle or vehicles.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
