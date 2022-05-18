May 18 shooting
Denton detectives look for evidence at the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive Tuesday night.

As of this morning, no arrests have been made in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in the 1300 block of East Windsor Drive, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.

Police located one person after the shooting with non-threatening injuries. That person was transported to a local hospital and later released, Beckwith said.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday at 7:22 p.m. they believed the culprit or culprits had fled the scene in a vehicle or vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

