

A new trial date was set for a Denton mother who is charged with her son’s April 2022 murder. She now faces additional charges after further evidence led investigators to believe she played a more active role in abusing her son, according to court records.

Sabrina Ho, 45, is now set to go to trial on Jan. 8. Her original fall trial date was canceled after many new case filings, and the court set a new date on July 12.

