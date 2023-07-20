A new trial date was set for a Denton mother who is charged with her son’s April 2022 murder. She now faces additional charges after further evidence led investigators to believe she played a more active role in abusing her son, according to court records.
Sabrina Ho, 45, is now set to go to trial on Jan. 8. Her original fall trial date was canceled after many new case filings, and the court set a new date on July 12.
Ho, alongside her 53-year-old boyfriend Todd Lofton Shaw, allegedly abused and neglected her 7-year-old son, Phoenix Ho, which led to his death on April 1, 2022. The couple lived together on and off, according to an affidavit.
Shaw pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Feb. 24. The state did not seek the death penalty in his case.
But Ho’s case has become more complex as investigators have looked further into the evidence.
When a Denton County Grand Jury first indicted Ho in June 2022, she faced one count of capital murder and one count of injury to a child involving negligence, a state jail felony. About a year later, the Denton County District Attorney’s Office presented more evidence to a grand jury, which returned five additional indictments — seven in total — against Ho.
She still faces the two original indictments of one count of capital murder and one count of state-jail felony injury to a child involving negligence. But now, Ho also faces two counts of first-degree felony injury to a child and three counts of third-degree-felony injury to a child. The difference in felony class is due to the varying severity of the boy’s injuries, according to the report.
The original injury to a child indictment and early interviews with Ho alleged she played a more passive role in her son’s abuse by neglecting to stop it.
An affidavit from soon after her arrest alleges she initially gave detectives contradicting statements. She allegedly told detectives Phoenix and Shaw were in her bedroom when she heard a loud thud, entered the bedroom and saw her son unconscious. She later allegedly said she was in the bedroom when Shaw called for her, and she walked to the hallway to find Phoenix with his eyes rolled back into his skull.
Ho allegedly told detectives she watched as Shaw constructed a box to place over her son’s head to muffle his labored breathing. She waited five hours before calling 911 because she was worried she would get in trouble, according to the affidavit.
The five additional indictments allege Ho also physically abused Phoenix — sometimes causing serious injuries — on multiple occasions. It’s unclear from publicly available court records exactly how investigators came to believe Ho committed these offenses.
First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said she was limited in what information she could provide pre-trial. But she did say the additional indictments were the result of some new evidence, results from the boy’s autopsy and a more thorough evaluation of original evidence.
Ho’s seven charges
Count I
- Injury to a child negligence
- Offense date: On or about March 7, 2022
- The indictment alleges Ho intentionally or knowingly by omission caused bodily injury to her son by failing to seek medical attention for injuries to the boy’s genitals.
Count II
- Injury to a child causes bodily injury
- Offense date: On or about March 25, 2022
- The indictment alleges that Ho intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury to Phoenix by either striking him in the face with her hand or an unknown object, or by causing his face to strike an unknown object.
Count III
- Injury to a child causes bodily injury
- Offense date: On or about March 26, 2022
- Ho is alleged to have intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury to Phoenix by striking his collarbone with her hand or an object, or by causing his collarbone to strike an object.
Count IV
- Injury to a child causes bodily injury
- Offense date: On or about April 1, 2022
- The indictment alleges that Ho intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury to Phoenix by striking him in the face with her hand or an object, or by causing his face to strike an object.
Count V
- Injury to a child causes serious bodily injury
- Offense date: On or about April 1, 2022
- The indictment alleges that Ho intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury to Phoenix by striking him in the abdomen with an object or by causing his abdomen to strike an object.
Count VI
- Injury to a child causes serious bodily injury
- Offense date: On or about April 1, 2022
- The indictment alleges that Ho intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury to Phoenix by failing to protect him or seek medical attention in a timely manner as she is legally obligated by her parental status.
Count VII
- Capital murder
- Offense date: On or about April 1, 2022
- The indictment alleges that Ho intentionally or knowingly caused Phoenix’s death either by striking him with an unknown object, causing him to strike an object or by shaking him.
If convicted of capital murder, Ho faces up to life in prison. The state is not seeking the death penalty in this case.
The two first-degree felony injury to a child charges each carry a punishment of up to 99 years, or life, in prison. The three third-degree felony injury to a child charges each carry a punishment of up to 10 years in prison. The state-jail felony injury to a child charge carries a punishment of up to two years in prison.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.