Court records made publicly available Friday allege a 35-year-old man killed outside Winco Foods on July 13 was arguing over text with his child’s mother before when her brother shot into the man's vehicle, killing him.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Nikita Shane Sockwell.
Sockwell was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 8:10 p.m. July 13 in the Winco Foods parking lot at 2645 W. University Drive. He was already deceased when first responders arrived.
Kendrick Kenneth Freeney, 23, was arrested the following morning on a murder charge. As of Friday evening, he was in the Denton County Jail with his bail set at $500,000. Jail records list his permanent residency as Mansfield.
A book-in affidavit, which could offer a more comprehensive narrative of the investigation, was not publicly available Friday afternoon. But an affidavit for a search warrant offers some additional details.
The affidavit alleges that through interviews, detectives learned Sockwell “provoked” an argument with his child’s mother over text before the shooting. Detectives collected Sockwell’s phone and received permission from a judge to collect evidence of this conversation.
His child’s mother and the mother’s brother, Freeney, drove to the grocery store parking lot in separate vehicles, according to the affidavit.
Sockwell was sitting alone in his vehicle when Freeney shot at the vehicle multiple times, subsequently shooting Sockwell, according to the affidavit. Medical examiner records state he died of a gunshot wound to the head. This is corroborated by video surveillance, witness statements and statements from Freeney’s sister, the affidavit states.
