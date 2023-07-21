Denton police
Court records made publicly available Friday allege a 35-year-old man killed outside Winco Foods on July 13 was arguing over text with his child’s mother before when her brother shot into the man's vehicle, killing him.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Nikita Shane Sockwell.

Kendrick Freeney

