A new trial date in ex-Tarrant County deputy Jay Rotter's murder case has been tentatively set for Dec. 11, more than a year after the last trial started, due to appellate court delays.
Rotter is accused of shooting and killing his 46-year-old girlfriend, Leslie Hartman, in her Denton home on Aug. 26, 2020. After significant delays due to COVID-19 — such as the death of case's lead investigator, Rodney Mooneyham — Rotter went to trial on Oct. 3, 2022.
The defense team argued that this evidence was exculpatory in nature and there was no way for Rotter to have a fair trial because the state's mistake cost them the opportunity to ask Mooneyham questions about the newly discovered evidence.
They argued that Mooneyham's answers to those questions might have significantly changed their defense strategy.
Shanklin ruled that the case could not be dismissed on the grounds of double jeopardy, as the defense argued. He cited that the state did not exclude the evidence intentionally. He said that the theory presented by the evidence was not significant.
Now, the future of the case rests in limbo. The defense filed to appeal Shanklin's ruling to the 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Jan. 11.
First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said she has known the appellate process to take up to a year or more.
"There is no deadline for them," Beck said. "When they do what they do is totally up to the Fort Worth Court of Appeals. So, we just have to sit and wait."
If the appellate court upholds Shanklin's ruling, Rotter's case will eventually continue to trial. But, if the court appeals Shanklin's decision, the case could be dismissed.
Court records indicate that there will be a status hearing for the case on May 19 that might shed more light on a timeline for the case.
