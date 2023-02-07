Jay Rotter at trial
Buy Now

Jay Rotter, a former deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, leaves the 211th District Court on Oct. 3 during a trial that ended in a mistrial.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

A new trial date in ex-Tarrant County deputy Jay Rotter's murder case was tentatively set for Dec. 11, over a year after the last trial started, due to appellate court delays.

Rotter is accused of shooting and killing his 46-year-old girlfriend Leslie Hartman in her Denton home on Aug. 26, 2020. After significant delays due to COVID-19 — such as the death of case's lead investigator, Rodney Mooneyham — Rotter went to trial on Oct. 3, 2022.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags