Jay Rotter
Jay Rotter, a former deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, leaves the 211th District Court during the first day of his murder trial Monday at the Denton County Courts Building.

 Al Key/DRC

After COVID-19 caused disruptions in the case and his first stint in court ended in a mistrial, a former Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with murder will head back to trial once again on Nov. 28.

Ex-deputy Jay Rotter was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Leslie Hartman, in September 2020. Rotter said his girlfriend shot herself with his duty weapon in their Denton home. An affidavit states he sent messages indicating he shot her.

