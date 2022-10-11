After COVID-19 caused disruptions in the case and his first stint in court ended in a mistrial, a former Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with murder will head back to trial once again on Nov. 28.
Ex-deputy Jay Rotter was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Leslie Hartman, in September 2020. Rotter said his girlfriend shot herself with his duty weapon in their Denton home. An affidavit states he sent messages indicating he shot her.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in the justice system. That’s particularly true in this case, in which the lead detective — Rodney Mooneyham of the Denton Police Department — passed away from the virus in October 2021.
While First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said she could not comment on the trial, she said it has been tricky recreating Mooneyham’s evidence collection from his laptop.
About a terabyte of evidence from the detective’s laptop was the subject of the mistrial on Oct. 4. Defense attorney Navid Alband argued that day — after the trial had already begun — that they were provided “mitigating and exculpatory” video evidence they had not previously seen that would have significantly changed their strategy.
The evidence allegedly included footage of a conversation between Rotter and Hartman’s mother, who said she believed Hartman’s death was a suicide, Alband said.
Though state prosecutor Michael Graves argued the information discovered was not significant enough for a mistrial to be declared, Judge Brody Shanklin granted the defense’s motion for mistrial.
“It’s a matter of making sure your client gets an absolutely fair shake and not knowing exactly [how] that three hours of video and audio by the detective fits into the bigger picture — you need to have the opportunity to look at that,” Alband said. “... In a situation where we’ve got a strong belief we have an innocent client, we really need to look before we leap.”
With the trial reset for a little over a month away, Alband said the defense is feeling as confident as ever.
“I think the family of Leslie Hartman — I know it’s not going to take away the pain of losing her — but they may be able to find out the truth of what happened to her,” he said. “With what’s been put out there by law enforcement and the media in terms of what was said in the affidavit, I think they can get some solace that Jay didn’t do that.”
