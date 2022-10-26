FlashingLights05.JPG
Dallas Morning News file photo

New details about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday state the culprit was already inside the locked building when an employee arrived to open the store, according to a police spokesperson.

The employee reported someone pointed a gun at her, but no one was injured in the incident. It hasn’t been confirmed whether the person wielding the gun was male or female, and no description will be immediately released, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.

