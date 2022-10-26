New details about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday state the culprit was already inside the locked building when an employee arrived to open the store, according to a police spokesperson.
The employee reported someone pointed a gun at her, but no one was injured in the incident. It hasn’t been confirmed whether the person wielding the gun was male or female, and no description will be immediately released, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
At about 10:49 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, at 222 W. Hickory St., in response to a caller who said her sister told her someone pointed a gun at her face at the restaurant, according to Beckwith.
Police arrived and spoke with the caller’s sister, an employee of the restaurant, and determined she was unharmed.
The employee said she arrived to prepare to open the restaurant. She said the restaurant was secure when she arrived, but when she opened the door, she saw someone inside, according to Beckwith. The employee asked the person if she could help them, whereupon the person pointed a gun at her, she reported. She then fled from the restaurant and called her sister, who called police on her behalf.
The suspect was no longer at the scene when police arrived.
While she was able to provide some descriptive details of the culprit, she was unsure whether they were male or female. Beckwith said the Police Department will not release a description of the culprit at this time.
Nothing appeared to have been taken from the restaurant, there was no forced entry or damage, and the person motives for being in the restaurant are unclear at this time, according to Beckwith.
But, the police report states police processed the location as if it was a crime scene by taking photos and DNA samples of areas the person could have possibly touched, Beckwith said.
Intentionally or knowingly threatening a person with imminent bodily injury by using or exhibiting a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and a maximum $10,000 fine.
