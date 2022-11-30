Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

A new documentary miniseries on Netflix details the disappearance of and murder of Kelli Ann Cox, a 20-year-old University of North Texas student, along with several other women and girls in 1997.

Though Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student, was killed more than 25 years ago, the public hasn’t forgotten the heinous circumstances around her death. A new documentary miniseries on Netflix, Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, covers her decades-long cold case along with the other murders carried out by serial killer William Lewis Reece.

Released Tuesday, the documentary covers the murder and aggravated kidnapping of five girls and women in 1997. It details the lengthy investigation process and the many years victims’ family members went without answers.

Kelli Ann Cox

Kelli Ann Cox, 20, was a University of North Texas student and mother to a 19-month-old girl when she disappeared from Denton. Cox studied psychology and criminal justice.
