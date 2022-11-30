Though Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student, was killed more than 25 years ago, the public hasn’t forgotten the heinous circumstances around her death. A new documentary miniseries on Netflix, Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, covers her decades-long cold case along with the other murders carried out by serial killer William Lewis Reece.
Released Tuesday, the documentary covers the murder and aggravated kidnapping of five girls and women in 1997. It details the lengthy investigation process and the many years victims’ family members went without answers.
When Cox, 20, disappeared during a class trip to the Denton Police Department on July 15, 1997, it left her family in distress. Her mother, Jan Bynum, said Cox would’ve never left her 19-month-old daughter, Alexis Bynum, behind.
It would be 18 years before her remains were found in Brazoria County, roughly 300 miles away from her home in Farmers Branch. Reece confessed to her murder in hopes of escaping the death penalty for another murder he was linked to.
In 2021, Reece was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for one of the murders. He was brought to Texas this year to face the rest of his charges. He appeared in Galveston county on June 29 to plead guilty to the murders of two others, then transported to Brazoria to plead guilty to Cox’s murder the same day.
Reece was sentenced to life in prison. But he will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
