The trial for a former Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy who is charged with murder is scheduled to begin Monday. Jay Allen Rotter, 38, is accused of killing his girlfriend at their Denton residence in 2020.
At about 11:34 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, Denton police received a 911 call from Rotter, who reported his girlfriend shot herself in the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane. An affidavit states he said she was beyond help and “she is done.”
The affidavit states he was crying, yelling and cursing at the 911 operator, and when the operator asked him a question, he would stop sobbing to answer. He said the shooting occurred about 90 seconds before the 911 call, according to the affidavit.
Rotter told the operator he and his girlfriend were hugging when the shot was fired and that she took the gun and shot herself. He said he would have stopped it if he could have.
Denton police arrived about six minutes after the call was placed and located the deceased woman, 46-year-old Leslie Lynn Hartman, in a bedroom. She was lying next to a wheelchair on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the side of her head, according to the affidavit.
There were blood stains in the bathroom, living room and hallway, as well as blood on Rotter’s body and clothing, the affidavit states.
Detectives later interviewed Rotter at the Denton Police Department. He said that without his knowledge, Hartman retrieved his duty weapon from a storage bin.
Rotter said the two were watching a show in the bedroom. He said he was sitting in the chair to the right of Hartman — who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair. He said after Hartman shot herself, she slumped over onto his lap.
When asked, Rotter denied detectives access to his phone, according to the affidavit. When detectives stepped out of the room, they later viewed footage of Rotter removing his cellphone from his pocket and resetting it back to factory settings.
Detectives reviewed video footage with audio captured by a neighbor’s security camera. It revealed that a loud noise believed to be a gunshot was heard at 11:04 p.m., according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that a search of Hartman’s phone revealed messages that suggested Rotter was “in a mood” and was having trouble with the amount of drugs he was consuming. The last message on Hartman’s phone was sent at 11:12 p.m. and referenced the weather.
A search of Rotter’s computer recovered data from Discord, an instant messaging social platform. The affidavit alleges messages from Rotter at about 11:06 p.m. stated, “I killed that milk bomb” in the backyard. Detectives found a shell casing — which was the same brand and caliber as the handgun and casings from the bedroom — in the backyard and a bottle of milk in the trash can, according to the report.
The affidavit states there was also a message that said, “I sent a 9 millie in this f---in hippie.” The affiant said this refers to Hartman, as she was eco-friendly and used psychedelic drugs, according to the report.
The affidavit states it is believed Rotter shot the milk bottle at about 11:04 p.m. and Hartman at 11:34 p.m.
Rotter was arrested on Sept. 14, 2020, and remained in the Denton County Jail until his release on June 2, 2021.
His trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. in the 211th Judicial District Court of Judge Brody Shanklin at the Denton County Courts Building. Court records state the trial is expected to last five to six days.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.