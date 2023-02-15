Denton Police Department Substation (copy)
Crews work on the Denton Police Department Substation near the 7000 block of Vintage Boulevard in 2021. Approved in a 2019 bond program election, the substation will house the traffic division, and hold office space for some in the criminal investigations, neighborhood services and patrol divisions.

An increased police presence at Vintage Boulevard this week is no cause for concern, as the new Denton Police Department gradually starts its operations at the new South Substation.

Located at 4111 Vintage Blvd., the new substation isn’t fully operational or open to the public yet. But the department started using the facility for training this week. Those passing by might see personnel in SWAT gear during the training sessions.

