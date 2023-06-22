Police lights

A motorcyclist and his passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after colliding with a vehicle on Brinker Road.

At about 10:29 p.m., an officer was parked at Fire Station 8, located at 3131 Colorado Blvd., as she filed reports. A vehicle pulled up next to her and its occupant said there was a crash nearby and people were hurt.

