A motorcyclist and his passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after colliding with a vehicle on Brinker Road.
At about 10:29 p.m., an officer was parked at Fire Station 8, located at 3131 Colorado Blvd., as she filed reports. A vehicle pulled up next to her and its occupant said there was a crash nearby and people were hurt.
The officer activated her emergency lights and drove to the intersection of Brinker Road and Colorado Boulevard. She saw a vehicle stopped in the southbound lanes approaching the intersection and two people lying in the roadway in the middle of the intersection.
While notifying dispatch of the crash, the officer attended to the victims. The crash report states the female passenger seemed in more critical condition than the male motorcyclist. The officer began CPR on the passenger.
Medics and other first responders arrived on the scene. They determined the passenger had life-threatening injuries and transported her to a local hospital. They then transported the motorcyclist, who had serious injuries, not long after.
As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the passenger was still in life-threatening condition and the motorcyclist was still in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a Camaro, did not report any injuries.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates that the motorcycle had traveled from Interstate 35 and was heading eastbound on Brinker. The Camaro traveled westbound on Brinker and was turning south onto Colorado Boulevard.
The crash is still under investigation.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.