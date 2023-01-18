A 31-year-old man charged with the alleged murder of his children’s mother in 2020 is set to go to trial Monday morning.
Xavier Deron Patterson was arrested after Meagan Darling was found shot to death in her home. An affidavit states Patterson initially told investigators he and Darling were physically struggling for a .380-caliber handgun Patterson was holding during an argument.
The case is being tried in the 211th District Court of Judge Brody Shanklin. The court has called for 60 potential jurors to choose from and the trial is expected to last five to six days.
Other Denton County murder and assault cases filed in the last year or so are still working their way through the courts — some more quickly than others. The Denton Record-Chronicle caught up with some of these cases to find out the latest updates or lack of updates.
John Wetteland charged with child sexual abuseOne long-standing case is that of former Texas Rangers player John Wetteland, who is accused of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.
The Record-Chronicle covered Wetteland’s September trial in which the accuser alleged they accidentally outcried to their school that Wetteland had forced them to perform a sexual act on him three times when they were four, five and six. Wetteland’s defense argued the accuser had a history of telling lies and was manipulated by another person to accuse Wetteland of the acts.
On the fifth day of trial, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and the case ultimately ended in a mistrial. Ten members of the jury believed Wetteland was not guilty, while two held steadfast that he was.
Since the September mistrial, there has been virtually no movement in the case. Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said neither the prosecution nor the defense is really pushing for a new trial date right now.
For one, it’s been a little over four years since Wetteland was arrested. Many of the witnesses have moved across the country since the case was opened, making it more difficult to schedule a time when everyone is available to return to Denton County for another trial.
Additionally, Beck said Wetteland’s defense attorney, Derek Adame, has no shortage of big cases. For example, Adame is representing a defendant for a trial the Record-Chronicle plans to cover Monday: That of Xavier Patterson, who is charged with the alleged murder of his children’s mother.
Sabrina Ho, Todd Lofton Shaw charged with capital murder of a child under 10
It has been about nine months since Sabrina Ann Ho, 45, and her boyfriend Todd Lofton Shaw, 53, were charged with the murder of Sabrina’s 7-year-old son, Phoenix, along with charges of injury to a child. But not much is underway yet in the case.
An affidavit states Phoenix was found with a long list of bruises and abrasions on his face, neck, genitals and other areas. The affidavit alleges Shaw abused the boy for weeks leading up to his death. He allegedly abused him to the point of unconsciousness, then placed a box over the boy’s head to muffle his labored breathing.
Sabrina allegedly admitted to being aware of Phoenix’s abuse and pain but failed to act. On the day of his death, she allegedly waited five hours between when she found her son unconscious and when she called 911 because she feared she would get in trouble.
Beck said the state just recently received Phoenix’s autopsy report from the medical examiner this January. But the autopsy is not complete yet, she said. They are awaiting supplemental reports.
Until the state is finished providing the defense attorneys with all of the discovery, Beck said there won’t be much movement in the case.
Beck said it’s still too far off to provide a timeline for a trial. But when that time does come, it’s likely Sabrina Ho and Shaw will be tried separately.
“It’s been a rare occasion in Denton County that the defense has allowed their clients to be tried jointly,” Beck said.
Jay Rotter charged in his girlfriend’s shooting death
A status hearing will be held on Jan. 27 to see if the case of an ex-Tarrant County Deputy charged with murder will go to trial soon or potentially be delayed for months.
Jay Rotter, 39, is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 46-year-old Leslie Hartman, in her Denton home on Aug. 26, 2020.
After the lead detective in the case died of COVID-19, the state had a difficult time recreating his case against Rotter. As a result, some evidence the state had was unintentionally not provided to the defense before the case went to trial. Due to the discovery, a mistrial was declared before any witnesses took the stand.
The defense filed a motion for the case to be dismissed, arguing Rotter couldn’t receive a fair trial. Defense attorney Navid Alband argued had the state provided the evidence before the detective’s death, they would have asked different questions during interviews with him. But now they’ll never have the opportunity.
Last December, 211th District Judge Brody Shanklin denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the case. He said the discovered evidence did not include a significant enough theory to alter the defense’s entire case and proposed ways the defense could have asked the questions they’re now wondering.
A new trial date has been set, as the defense could appeal Shanklin’s ruling to the 2nd Court of Appeals. The court will hold a status hearing on Jan. 27 to confirm whether the defense plans to appeal. If his defense appeals, a trial might not come to fruition for many more months.
Joseph Davis charged in his sister’s shooting death
Following the shooting death of his sister, a 24-year-old Denton man charged with her alleged murder has petitioned to have his bond reduced.
Joseph Edwin Davis was detained on May 9 after his sister, 26-year-old Emily Davis, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in their Denton home where they lived with their parents. An affidavit states their mother witnessed the shooting and called 911.
Emily was pronounced deceased the following afternoon. Denton police arrested Davis that day and he was booked into the county jail. He has remained in jail for over eight months.
Davis’s defense attorney, Richard Gladden, filed a motion to reduce his bond from $500,000 to $25,000. The motion states Davis is not financially able to post bond, arguing the current amount “imposes punishment” on Davis before he has been tried.
Prior to his arrest, Davis was working full-time and was paid $12.50 per hour. He has a sum of $2,100 in funds and his net income is almost entirely used for necessary living expenses, according to the motion. Davis has no prior criminal history or history of failing to appear in court.
211th District Judge Brody Shanklin has yet to rule on the motion, as the bond hearing has been reset several times. Court records indicate the bond hearing will now be held March 10.
If he is released, the motion states Davis would return to living with his parents and resume employment at the same business.
Not much is underway in the case proceedings of a 31-year-old woman who is accused of shooting her husband of four days, Jeffrey McBride.
McBride was found with a gunshot wound after his truck crashed into a yard in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. Rosales, his wife, alleged McBride stopped his truck for a drug deal with an unknown Black man, who shot McBride and threw the gun into the truck.
But an affidavit states surveillance footage of the crash and moments before did not show the truck stop or any Black man walking in the area. Additionally, the gun in the car was allegedly stolen from McBride’s parent’s home.
A family of McBride alleged Rosales had a history of abusive behavior toward McBride. Additionally, Rosales was convicted of another violent felony.
Rosales was arrested and charged with her husband’s murder and remains in the county jail in lieu of $500,000. But not much else has happened in the case yet.
Her case is being tried in the 211th District Court as well. Her court-appointed defense attorney is Caroline Simone, who worked with Adame to defend Wetteland in his trial.
Rosales’ next court appearance, an announcement, is scheduled for Feb. 17. Announcements are opportunities for defense attorneys and prosecutors to meet to discuss a case.
