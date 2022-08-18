The mother of a 15-year-old boy who died of fentanyl toxicity in June is “turning pain into purpose” by hosting a fentanyl awareness event at 1 p.m. Sunday in North Lakes Park.
The event will be held at the park’s Pavilion No. 3, and Victoria Ketter has paid thousands out of pocket in planning the event with the hope of educating people about the dangers of fentanyl.
“I can waste away on the couch or I can’t get up and do something about this,” Ketter said of her son Johnathan Helmke’s death. “It’s given him purpose. It’s given me purpose.”
Helmke was found deceased in his bedroom on June 16 from fentanyl toxicity. Investigators determined he had taken Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, according to an affidavit.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine that is prescribed to treat severe pain such as that caused by cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But most cases of fentanyl death are linked to illegally made fentanyl.
With two men who allegedly delivered the pills that caused Helmke’s death now facing felony charges, Ketter is looking to ensure other families don’t have to experience the same grief.
The event will include several guest speakers, educational materials from the Drug Enforcement Administration, food and drinks,
A certified Narcan instructor will attend the event to teach people how to use Narcan and provide free Narcan. Narcan nasal spray is a brand of medicine that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Julie Mattson, the chief forensic death investigator of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, will also speak Sunday, along with several mothers from around North Texas whose children have died of fentanyl toxicity.
The sale of merchandise — like T-shirts, bracelets, window decals, etc. — and any donations made will go toward paying for the event and any future events. Ketter intends to hold the event annually.
Ketter said if her son could see what she has been up to, he’d “probably be doing a happy dance.” He was the kind of person that would have laid down his life for others, she said.
“I think it would make him really proud,” Ketter said. “To know that in his honor, we are in turn helping the community.”
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.