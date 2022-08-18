Victoria Ketter and Johnathan Helmke

Victoria Ketter, the mother of 15-year-old Johnathan Helmke, is holding an awareness event Sunday to educate others about the dangers of fentanyl. Her son died of fentanyl toxicity.

 Courtesy Victoria Ketter

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who died of fentanyl toxicity in June is “turning pain into purpose” by hosting a fentanyl awareness event at 1 p.m. Sunday in North Lakes Park.

The event will be held at the park’s Pavilion No. 3, and Victoria Ketter has paid thousands out of pocket in planning the event with the hope of educating people about the dangers of fentanyl.

