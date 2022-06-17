A grand jury has indicted Sabrina Ho and her boyfriend Todd Lofton Shaw on charges of murder along with injury to a child in the death of her 7-year-old son in April.
The indictment was returned Thursday, but a copy of each party’s indictment had not been made available to the Denton Record-Chronicle by Friday afternoon. Denton County District Clerk David Trantham said the District Court Case Records office might not receive records of the indictments until next week.
Denton police arrested Shaw on April 1 and charged him with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury after Phoenix Ho was found with “multiple suspicious injuries,” according to the arrest affidavit for that charge.
Sabrina Ho was arrested April 5 and also first charged with injury to a child. An arrest affidavit for the offense of injury to a child states she was initially untruthful in her interview with detectives. Ho was aware of the abuse and the victim’s pain but failed to act, according to the affidavit.
Leading up to Phoenix’s death, Shaw and Ho had been dating for several months and living together on and off, according to the affidavit. The pair were the only adults at the time in the residence in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street in Denton, the affidavit states.
Ho recounted to investigators a weeklong history of abuse, the affidavit states. On the day of Phoenix’s death, Sabrina Ho initially said her son and Shaw were in her bedroom. She alleged she heard a loud thud, entered the bedroom and found her son unconscious on the floor.
Ho later alleged she was in her bedroom when Shaw called for her because something was wrong with her son. She found her son in the hallway with his eyes rolled back into his skull, according to the affidavit.
She said she thought Shaw had hurt her son because he had done so in the past, the affidavit alleges. She allegedly watched as her boyfriend constructed a box to place over her son’s head to muffle the sound of his labored, loud breathing.
Ho waited five hours before calling 911 because she feared she would get in trouble, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Phoenix had bilateral eye bruising, abrasions on his right eyebrow and under his left eye, bruising on his forehead and entire face, swelling on the right side of his neck, bruising on his left shoulder, a burn and bruise on his right shoulder, bruising on his inner and outer thighs, bilateral knee bruising and several more injuries, including to his genitals.
Ho believes Phoenix would still be alive if she had called sooner and said she had ample opportunity to get her and her son away from Shaw in the four weeks leading up to his death, the affidavit states.
Injury to a child is a third-degree felony in Texas and carries a sentence of up to 10 years and up to a $10,000 fine. With the first-degree felony murder charge added Thursday, Ho and Shaw could also face five to 99 years or life in prison with a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.
As of Friday afternoon, the pair’s murder charges were not yet reflected in the county’s public jail records search. But Shaw and Ho remain in jail in lieu of $1,000,000 and $500,000 bail, respectively, for their injury to a child charges.
Cases against Shaw and Ho were not yet accessible through the county’s public criminal case records search as of Friday afternoon.