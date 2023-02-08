Two 17-year-olds from Prosper who were charged with the murder of a Little Elm man Saturday are accused of shooting him during a drug deal, according to an affidavit obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Alec Ray Adamson and Mason Enslow Schiller were charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm.
At about 1:16 p.m. Friday, Little Elm police were dispatched to the 200 block of Paladin Place for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on the ground near a set of steps leading to a playground.
He was bleeding from his head and there were two spent 9 mm shell casings on the ground in the middle of the cul de sac, according to an arrest affidavit. A 16-year-old girl ran to the scene and identified the man as Pleasant, telling the officers he was her boyfriend.
The girl told the officers that Pleasant had gone to the location to buy marijuana, according to the affidavit. She said she was trying to contact him, but couldn’t reach him and went to the park to look for him.
Medics arrived at the scene and transported Pleasant to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano. He was placed on a ventilator as he had no brain activity. He was removed from life support and died at 10:36 a.m. Saturday.
The girl further explained to police she was introduced to Schiller by a friend at school. She only knew his first name. She contacted Schiller through Instagram and then spoke with her friend who told her his last name was “Schilly.”
Little Elm police learned the shooting was captured on surveillance video from the 1600 block of Knight Trail. The video showed a gray Volkswagen pull up at the cul de sac. Pleasant could be seen walking up to the vehicle from the playground, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Pleasant enters the right rear door of the vehicle, then exits the vehicle a few minutes later and starts running to the playground.
The driver, who the affidavit states is “well under six-foot-tall,” is shown exiting the vehicle and has to run to the rear of the vehicle in order to shoot Pleasant without hitting the top of the car. He fires two shots with his left hand at Pleasant.
Pleasant falls down the playground stairs and the driver gets back into the vehicle, driving off southbound on Knight Trail.
Little Elm detectives were able to find the name Mason Schiller based on the girl’s information and contacted a Frisco ISD school resource officer, who provided Schiller’s home address in Prosper.
The affidavit states detectives also learned that Schiller has overdosed at another address in Prosper, which was determined to be Adamson’s residence.
Detectives allegedly located the gray Volkswagen parked across the street from Adamson’s residence. Detectives observed Adamson exit the residence and enter a black Ford pickup, driven by another male.
Both Adamson and Schiller have a similar build and hairstyle, the affidavit states, so detectives mistook Adamson for Schiller and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle.
The affidavit states the truck fled but crashed into another vehicle in an intersection a few blocks away. Adamson and the driver of the truck allegedly fled on foot but were apprehended and taken back to the scene of the crash.
A detective spoke with Adamson at the scene. After reading him his Miranda rights, he allegedly agreed to speak with the detective. The detective asked if Schiller was at Adamson’s residence and he responded that he wasn’t sure, but Schiller had been there earlier.
When the detective started asking about the shooting, Adamson asked for an attorney and the interview was terminated.
Adamson’s mother came to the scene and brought Schiller with her. Once identified, he was handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle.
Adamson’s mother asked to speak with her son. Adamson allegedly told her that the firearm was in his bedroom.
Detectives followed Adamson’s mother back to their home and, with her consent, agreed to let them enter the home. However, because Adamson is a legal adult in Texas and has a reasonable expectation of privacy in his bedroom, a search warrant was also obtained.
Inside Adamson’s closet, police allegedly found a black Taurus G2c 9 mm handgun. The firearm had a magazine in it that was missing some 9 mm ammunition, according to the affidavit.
When asked, the driver of the truck told detectives he was going to a football banquet and stopped by Adamson’s residence to pick him up. The driver, Adamson and Schiller were all taken to the Prosper Police Department and interviewed by the detective and a Texas Ranger.
The driver was informed he was not under arrest and was free to leave, but did provide officers with additional details.
The driver told police Adamson sent a selfie of him and Schiller in Adamson’s bedroom between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Adamson then contacted the driver to ask him to come to his house, and the driver went there at about 4:50 p.m.
The driver said Adamson sounded upset and told him someone tried to rob him and that “they” shot him. When asked who “they” was, the driver said he assumed it was Schiller since he saw the picture of the two together that day. The driver recounted what Adamson told him about how they were assaulted and the shooting, citing details that Adamson could only know if he was present at the shooting, according to the affidavit.
The detective and Texas Ranger then interviewed Schiller. After reading him his Miranda rights, he allegedly waived his rights and agreed to speak with them. Schiller said he was contacted by Pleasant’s girlfriend on Instagram, wanting to buy marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms for $200. Schiller said she told him she was in the shower and her brother would meet them in the cul de sac.
The affidavit does not offer an explanation as to the discrepancy between Schiller stating the 16-year-old girl’s brother would pick up the drugs and the 16-year-old girl saying Pleasant was her boyfriend.
Schiller said they went to the location in Adamson’s vehicle and Adamson was driving. When they arrived, Pleasant walked up to the vehicle and asked to see “the product." Schiller said Adamson showed him the drugs, but refused to hand them over until Pleasant paid.
Schiller alleged Pleasant began hitting him and Adamson. Schiller alleged he saw Adamson reach into his coat and pull out a gun.
Schiller then said Pleasant exited the vehicle and started running toward the playground. He alleged Adamson exited the vehicle and fired two shots at Pleasant as he fled. Schiller said he didn’t know if Pleasant was shot.
The affidavit states Schiller was wearing different clothing from the driver captured on the video surveillance. It also states Schiller is over 6 feet tall and would have been able to fire a gun at Pleasant without running around the vehicle. Jail booking records indicate he is 6-foot-2 while Adamson is 5-foot-10.
The affidavit states because Adamson and Schiller were together in conducting the felony offense of delivering controlled substance, used Schiller’s Instagram to facilitate the sale and both were present as the murder was committed directly by Adamson when he assaulted Pleasant by shooting him, Schiller is also culpable for murder.
Both were charged with murder and booked into the Denton County Jail with bail set at $1 million for the offense.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.