The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office released a report identifying the Monday shooting death victim as Jeffrey Michael McBride.
The examiner's office lists McBride's cause of death due to a gunshot wound of the abdomen and the the manner of death a homicide. McBride was pronounced deceased at 10:55 p.m. on April 25 at Medical City Denton.
McBride was 31 years old at the time of his death. He was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive at 9:54 p.m. Monday, police said.
Denton police have not released any additional information about the shooting Monday night or potential suspects. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it is unlikely the department will put out a press release until an arrest occurs.
McBride was previously convicted in the June 2015 fatal shooting of Eddie Joe Gonzalez, a 51-year-old man experiencing homelessness in Denton.
McBride's attorney, Rick Hagen, argued during the trial McBride acted out of self defense. McBride said during the trial he went behind a building in the 800 block of West University Drive to urinate when he encountered Gonzales.
A witness said Gonzales approached McBride and punched him multiple times in the face. McBride testified he was pinned to his truck when he grabbed his gun and fired two shots toward Gonzales in fear of his life.