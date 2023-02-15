Katelynn Scott

Katelynn Scott, 16, went missing from the South Paloma Creek area Sunday evening.

 Courtesy photo/Little Elm Police Department

Katelynn Scott, a 16-year-old who went missing Sunday, was found Tuesday evening in good condition.

Little Elm police located Scott in Dallas at 5:30 p.m. in good health. But "out of an abundance of caution", she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

