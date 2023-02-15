Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 4:39 pm
Katelynn Scott, 16, went missing from the South Paloma Creek area Sunday evening.
Public safety reporter
Katelynn Scott, a 16-year-old who went missing Sunday, was found Tuesday evening in good condition.
Little Elm police located Scott in Dallas at 5:30 p.m. in good health. But "out of an abundance of caution", she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
A person of interest was taken into custody in relation to her disappearance.
Scott left her parent's home on Abbey Creek Drive in South Paloma Creek on foot at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Scott's disappearance.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
