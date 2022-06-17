A militant far-left abortion rights group called Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for actions against Denton pregnancy centers that advise against seeking an abortion.
In an email sent to Abolition Media, Jane’s Revenge listed Denton as one of several cities across the nation the group has targeted with “proliferating messages in graffiti.”
On May 3, a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn legal abortion leaked to the media. This sparked a series of vandalism at faith-based pregnancy centers around the country.
The Loreto House, a pregnancy resource center in Denton that provides free assistance for unexpected pregnancies and advises against abortions, was spray-painted May 7 with the phrases “Not a clinic” and “Forced birth is murder.” Randy Bollig, the executive director of Loreto House, called the vandalism a hate crime in a previous interview.
Two days later, Denton’s Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center reported it was also spray-painted over the same weekend with the phrase “Pro birth does not equal pro life.”
While the email from Jane’s Revenge names Denton, it does not explicitly mention the names of either center.
Jane’s Revenge said in the email its purpose was to target pregnancy centers that allegedly impersonate health care providers “in order to harm the vulnerable.”
The militant group threatened “increasingly drastic measures” against “any anti-choice group” that does not close their doors and stop operating. It said the next attacks would not be “so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti.”
Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for throwing a Molotov cocktail through the window of an anti-abortion office in Wisconsin and starting a small fire, according to an article from The Guardian.
The message encourages others seeking proof of the authenticity of Jane’s Revenge “to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam” and join the attacks against the centers.
“We are aware of this group and their statements,” said Amy Cunningham, the Denton Police Department public information liaison. “We will continue to monitor and investigate any threats [on] Denton. Detectives are still actively investigating the criminal mischief reported about Loreto House and the Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center. Any connection to these incidents is to be determined over the course of the investigation.”
A group of North Texas Republicans and GOP candidates held a press conference May 13 and donated $5,000 to the Denton County Crime Stoppers in hopes it might lead to an arrest in the investigation.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth attended the conference and denounced the vandalism.
“There’s right ways to protest,” he said at the press conference. “There’s right ways to challenge laws … but this is not the right way. I’m going to do everything in my power to work with the police chief and city management to spread the word to partner with whatever agency we can to make sure this does not happen again.”