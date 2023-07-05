A Midlothian man is charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend's 10-year-old son in a Denton mobile home park Tuesday night.
Travis Rollins, 39, faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting. The boy is still in critical condition, according to a press release. His mother, who was present at the scene, was uninjured.
At about 7:42 p.m., multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane. The callers stated a child had been shot.
Denton Fire Department medics transported the injured boy to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to another area hospital for further treatment.
Rollins was not present at the scene when officers arrived. The release states that detectives determined the boy and his mother were standing outside of their family member's residence when Rollins arrived in a pickup truck.
The release alleges he exited the vehicle and shot in the direction of the boy and his mother. He then allegedly walked up to the home, fired more shots and returned to his vehicle, driving off.
The boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported, but there were nearby residences that were struck by the gunfire. The mother identified her ex-boyfriend, Rollins, as the suspect.
At about 9:30 p.m., Duncanville police located Rollins driving through their city. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested him on an active warrant for an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge out of Ellis County.
Rollins remains in the Denton City Jail with his bail set at $1.1 million: $500,000 each for allegedly shooting at the boy and his mother, as well as another $100,000 for the warrant.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.