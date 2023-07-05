Denton police (copy) (copy)
A Midlothian man is charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend's 10-year-old son in a Denton mobile home park Tuesday night.

Travis Rollins, 39, faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting. The boy is still in critical condition, according to a press release. His mother, who was present at the scene, was uninjured.

