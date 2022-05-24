The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has released a report identifying the victim of a May 9 fatal shooting in Denton as 26-year-old Emily Davis, the sister of the man charged in her killing.
Emily's brother, Joseph Davis, 24, was charged with murder on May 10 after her death at Medical City Denton at 4:30 p.m. that day.
The medical examiner's office lists Emily's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.
Emily's mother called 911 around 8:35 p.m. May 9 to report the shooting and said Joseph was still inside the home. Emily and Joseph Davis both lived at the residence.
Emily Davis was unconscious when police arrived, a police spokesperson said. Police administered first aid and medics transported her to the hospital.
Police found Joseph Davis at the scene and detained him until his arrest on May 10. He is still booked in the county jail as of Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Emily’s impact
Loved ones described Emily Davis as someone who left an imprint on everyone she met. She was a student at North Central Texas College and an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, her obituary says.
Her father, Bruce Davis, said she was passionate about recycling and beloved by many.
Emily worked at Kroger for four years and helped her father with his photography business.
Vicki Copp has known the Davis family for many years and submitted Emily's obituary on her parents' behalf.
Copp said after writing the obituary with input from Emily's parents, she was "just flabbergasted" at the good Emily did for society.
Emily had donated to the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton animal shelter, gathered medical supplies for the nonprofit Remote Area Medical, helped with vacation Bible school every year and was in the process of gathering supplies for Ukraine.
Her organs were donated to help 70 people awaiting organ transplants, and her obituary encouraged others to sign up as organ donors.
Copp described an outpouring of grief and support at Emily's memorial service Saturday.
"The pastor was crying as he gave the eulogy," Copp said. "The parents were greeting everybody; everyone would go up to speak to them and hug them."
Emily's father said over 200 people attended her service, even though the chapel's capacity was 120.
"She was all about helping people," Bruce Davis said.
