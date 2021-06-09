Denton police said the circumstances surrounding a man’s death Wednesday at a mobile home park are suspicious.
The Denton Police Department said they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public as they investigate the man’s death at a residence at Ashli Oaks Mobile Home Park Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene at 5301 E. McKinney St. around 2:30 p.m.
The man’s cause and manner of death are currently unknown. Asked if his death is related to a shooting, Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they couldn’t identify that at the moment.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Denton police said they couldn’t say what makes the man’s death suspicious.
Beckwith said they’re not investigating the man’s death as a homicide necessarily, but that until they know otherwise, they will consider that possibility during the investigation.