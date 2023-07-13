Denton police are investigating a shooting in which one man was killed Thursday night outside Winco Foods, located at 2645 W. University Drive.
A press release posted late Thursday states that at about 8:10 p.m. police were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of the grocery store.
When officers arrived, the shooting victim was already deceased. He sustained at least one gunshot wound, the release states.
Detectives soon determined the male shooter had left the scene and there was no ongoing immediate threat to the public. The release also states detectives learned that the shooter and victim knew each other in some capacity.
Denton police have not detained the shooter. But they have identified a person of interest and are not seeking the public's assistance.
Thursday 10:25 p.m.
One man was killed Thursday night in a shooting outside Winco Foods, located at 2645 W. University Drive. Denton police are investigating the incident as a murder.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said details are still preliminary and subject to change but that investigators believe the suspect and shooting victim knew one another. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time, she said.
Beckwith said it is her understanding that the shooting took place in the parking lot of the grocery store. The shooting suspect fled the location, she said.
The other man was already deceased when officers arrived, Beckwith said.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
