police tape

Update

Thursday 11:10 p.m. update:

Thursday 11:15 p.m. update

Denton police are investigating a shooting in which one man was killed Thursday night outside Winco Foods, located at 2645 W. University Drive.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags