A 38-year-old man died following a medical emergency while in the custody of the Denton Police Department on Wednesday morning, Chief Frank Dixon said at a news conference.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as James Anthony Senase III. The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into the in-custody death.
Senase contacted police Tuesday and said that someone was trying to break into his hotel room at the Super 8 at 620 S. Interstate 35E. Before that night, police did not have prior contact with Senase, Dixon said.
When police arrived at about 11:22 p.m., Senase, the only occupant of the room, said he was fine and no longer needed assistance.
The officers decided that was enough information for them to leave the location, Dixon said.
At about 11:42 p.m., another individual called 911 and said they heard glass breaking in the same hotel room police had responded to earlier and the man inside was screaming and seemed “out of it,” according to Dixon.
When police arrived the second time, they attempted to make contact with the man. They could hear incoherent screaming and saw the room’s windows were broken, Dixon said.
Hotel staff said they wanted the man removed from the property and they wanted to pursue charges for criminal mischief.
Dixon said police did not force entry into the room. They opted to wait because there was “only property damage at this point and no other occupants in the room,” he said. Police attempted to speak with Senase through the door for some time.
They eventually used a master key to enter the room. Senase then picked up a metal piece of a broken bed frame and advanced toward police, Dixon said. So they exited the room to de-escalate the situation.
“Because of the totality of what [officers] were hearing, they thought there was the potential of a medical issue going on …,” Dixon said.
He said the Texas Rangers were investigating whether there was any evidence of substance use or drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Police heard Senase, now in the bathroom inside the hotel room, screaming and yelling, according to a news release. Police entered the room again, found the bathroom and front door secured with a telephone cord, and saw “extensive” damage, including a dismantled bed frame and blood on the bed and mattress.
Senase, still in the bathroom, was unable to coherently respond to officers, Dixon said. While attempting to speak with him, police heard glass shatter inside and Senase slid a large piece of glass from under the bathroom door.
Police exited the room and attempted to negotiate with Senase for about 30 minutes. After officers heard the screaming had subsided, they entered once again.
“What they were planning on was using the least amount of force necessary to take this person into custody and find out what was going on,” Dixon said.
Police found Senase lying on the bed, sweating profusely. They found minor lacerations on him and he was “verbally combative,” Dixon said. He said Senase told police, “Shoot me. Just shoot me."
They did not deploy “any force whatsoever” in getting Senase in handcuffs, Dixon said.
“They calmly and very professionally tried to talk to him using his name, explain what they were doing,” Dixon said. “We said we want to make sure you’re OK.”
Senase was compliant, rolled onto his side, produced both his arms and was handcuffed with no use of force, Dixon said.
“Our officers really showed a great amount of restraint and a great amount of professionalism trying to really focus on making sure this person was OK,” Dixon said.
Senase did “flail around a bit and try to kick,” Dixon said, so police “didn’t have an option” in making sure his legs didn’t come above his waist.
While Senase was in custody he “suffered some type of medical episode,” Dixon said, adding police did not know the nature of the medical issue. Medics on standby transported him to Medical City Denton.
Senase was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner’s office. Senase’s cause of death is not yet listed.
“It’s a stretch for us to try to put down a label of what was going on with a person, whether it was a mental crisis or they’re going through drug-induced psychosis,” Dixon said.
Police spent over an hour responding to the situation following the disturbance call. Along with the Texas Rangers investigation, the Denton Police Department is conducting an internal review of body camera footage from the incident
Dixon said he, after a briefing with the Texas Rangers, will determine whether it is appropriate to place any of the officers involved on administrative leave.
“It’s a tragedy for someone who lost a brother or son,” Dixon said. “We don’t take that lightly. And we don’t take it lightly for our police officers. We have to look out for them. … We’ll be making sure we connect them to all the resources we have available here in the Police Department and outside of that. And we’ll be praying for the decedent.”