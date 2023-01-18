Darling allegedly kicked Patterson out of the home the day she was killed.
But investigators alleged Darling’s bullet wound indicated she was shot by someone standing over her. Darling was shot while lying in bed, not during the struggle like Patterson said, the affidavit states.
In a different interview, Patterson alleged Darling slapped at the gun, causing it to fire, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly told police he used a knife to stab himself in the neck because “he knew no one would believe the shooting was an accident” since he is Black and Darling is white.
Patterson alleged he instructed one of their two children to call 911. Dispatchers received a 911 hang-up call that night and officers went to the home in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane to find Darling shot and Patterson injured.
The case is being tried in the 211th District Court of Judge Brody Shanklin. The court has called for 60 potential jurors to choose from and the trial is expected to last five to six days.
Seasoned Denton defense attorney Derek Adame was appointed to represent Patterson. Among those subpoenaed are family members of Darling, children's advocates and a firearm forensics examiner.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.