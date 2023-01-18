A 31-year-old man charged with the alleged murder of his children’s mother in 2020 is set to go to trial Monday morning.

Xavier Deron Patterson was arrested after Meagan Darling was found shot to death in her home. An affidavit states Patterson initially told investigators he and Darling were physically struggling for a .380-caliber handgun Patterson was holding during an argument.

