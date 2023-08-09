Denton County Courts Building entrance (copy)
Buy Now

Denton County Courts Building

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

The counsel for one of the three men charged in the shooting death of a Lewisville pawn shop owner in March requested Tuesday that a judge reduce his bond by 80%.

Dallas resident Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, 18, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting death of Daniel Will White, the 54-year-old owner of Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 S. Mill St., during a robbery on Feb. 14.

Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner

Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner
JaTevon Johnson

JaTevon Johnson
Damonta Skinner

Damonta Skinner

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0