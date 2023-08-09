The counsel for one of the three men charged in the shooting death of a Lewisville pawn shop owner in March requested Tuesday that a judge reduce his bond by 80%.
Dallas resident Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, 18, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting death of Daniel Will White, the 54-year-old owner of Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 S. Mill St., during a robbery on Feb. 14.
After he turned himself in, Skinner's bail was set at $250,000. His court-appointed defense attorney, Angie N'Duka, requested that Judge Bruce McFarling lower his bail to $50,000.
The court has already found Skinner to be indigent, meaning he does not have sufficient income to afford a lawyer. His counsel argues that he is entitled to a "reasonable" bond and that $50,000 would be reasonable.
Court records indicate McFarling had yet to order on this motion as of Wednesday afternoon. Skinner's next court event, an announcement, is set for Oct. 5.
Denyrion Skinner's brother, 19-year-old Damonta Jerome Skinner, of Dallas, is accused of taking part in the robbery and slaying as well. His bail is set at $500,000.
Their associate, 18-year-old JaTevon Marquise Johnson of Lewisville, is also charged with capital murder. As the alleged shooter, his bail is set the highest at $1 million.
As of Thursday, neither Damonta Skinner nor Johnson had requested their bail be reduced.
The murder investigation
On Feb. 14, at about 9:32 a.m., Lewisville police received a 911 call from White. He said three Black males came into his shop and shot him.
When officers arrived, they located White behind the shop counter with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Medical City Lewisville for treatment but was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m.
Across from the pawn shop is a car dealership. Detectives contacted the dealership to ask about video surveillance footage.
An affidavit states that witnesses at the dealership reported seeing three Black males run from the pawn shop, get into a red Ford Escape and leave the scene at a high speed.
Detectives reviewed the footage from the dealership, as well as footage from a gas station and various other businesses in the area. From these videos, the affidavit states, detectives were able to see that the red Ford Escape had noticeable damage on the hood and roof.
Using a Flock Safety Camera system — which collects data such as make, model and color of a vehicle, its license plate, missing plates, bumper stickers, etc., from the rear of a vehicle — detectives were able to search for similar vehicles and find an image of a license plate for a vehicle that matched the suspects'.
Detectives enlisted the help of agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to find further images of the vehicle.
The affidavit states that they were able to determine the vehicle was captured at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Meadow Street in Dallas and a motel in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway in Dallas.
Detectives and agents responded to the locations. They located the suspect vehicle unoccupied at the apartment complex and began surveilling it.
Additionally, the affidavit states that a commercial license plate reader indicated the vehicle had previously parked at the motel the night before the shooting.
Detectives contacted the motel staff, who stated that the suspect vehicle was associated with someone renting a room there. They provided the room number and the name of the renter. This person is identified in the affidavit as "confidential informant No.1."
Two days after the shooting, detectives were surveilling outside the motel when they saw confidential informant No. 1 exit the unit and leave in a vehicle. With the help of the Dallas Police Department, Lewisville detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
During an interview with detectives, confidential informant No. 1 alleged that their friend, Johnson, had been staying with them in the unit on Feb. 13 and left the morning of Feb. 14.
Confidential informant No. 1 said the evening of Feb. 14, Johnson and someone they knew by the nickname "7" were at her unit. They alleged that "7" received a message that said someone died.
The informant alleged "7" received a phone call shortly after and that he asked the caller, "What do you mean he died?" Johnson was upset by this news, confidential informant No. 1 told detectives. They asked Johnson what they were talking about. Johnson allegedly told them that he had shot someone, according to the affidavit.
Detectives were able to identify "7" by comparing photos on confidential informant No. 1's phone and intelligence bulletins from the Dallas Police Department. While the affidavit identifies him, the Denton Record-Chronicle has not included his name as he has not been charged with any related offense.
On Feb. 22, detectives interviewed "7." He said that he received a message on Instagram with a news article about the shooting.
"7" had gone with Johnson and two of Johnson's friends that he knew to be brothers to look at guns on Feb. 14, according to the affidavit. He said that he "likes guns."
He alleged that he didn't know Johnson and the brothers' intentions before the shooting. The affidavit states "7" said he yelled at them about what they had done.
"7" alleged that either Denyrion Skinner or Johnson were supposed to "pull" White, a term that means they were supposed to hold White at gunpoint during a robbery. The other, "7" alleged, was supposed to jump the counter and grab the guns. He alleged that Johnson was the one he saw with the gun during the shooting.
The affidavit does not specify what Damonta Skinner's exact role in the murder was. But the affidavit does state that a fourth subject, presumably Damonta Skinner, was captured on footage during the incident.
Johnson, Denyrion and Damonta Skinner were allegedly seen wearing black hoodies. "7" could be distinguished from the other parties by his light gray jacket, according to the affidavit.
Lewisville police first took Johnson into custody on Feb. 26 in Dallas. Denyrion turned himself in to the Lewisville Police Department on March 7. Damonta then turned himself in on March 9.
