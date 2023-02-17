A Dallas-based truck driver was charged with aggravated kidnapping and nine counts of sexual assault of a child Thursday after a missing Little Elm teenager was found inside his truck, according to a press release.
Richard S. Laird, 58, of San Antonio was allegedly responsible for the 16-year-old girl's disappearance.
Soon after Scott was reported missing, Little Elm police conducted foot patrols and vehicle grid searches. They also deployed drones and tracking dogs to search for Scott.
The dogs tracked Scott's scent to a location near her residence but lost the scent after that. Little Elm police said this led them to believe Scott left the area in a vehicle.
Police issued a Be On the Look Out bulletin to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
On Monday evening, detectives learned of a phone number that Scott had been communicating with up until she left her home. Detectives connected Laird to the phone number and learned he had been communicating with Scott online, according to a press release.
Along with Dallas police personnel, Little Elm detectives headed to southeast Dallas, where Laird operated semi-trucks out of. The press release states that detectives located a truck Laird owns and found the teen inside the truck's cab.
As police were assisting Scott, Laird returned to his vehicle. Police took Laird into custody without incident.
Laird was charged with aggravated kidnapping and nine warrants for sexual assault of a child. As of Friday morning, Laird remained in the Denton County Jail. His bond for the aggravated kidnapping was set at $500,000 and $100,000 per sexual assault charge.
Scott was medically cleared and reunited with her family.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.