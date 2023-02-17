A Dallas-based truck driver was charged with aggravated kidnapping and nine counts of sexual assault of a child Thursday after a missing Little Elm teenager was found inside his truck, according to a press release.

Richard S. Laird, 58, of San Antonio was allegedly responsible for the 16-year-old girl's disappearance.

Richard Laird

