The man allegedly took the money and left the bank in a vehicle before authorities arrived. Denton police and the FBI responded to investigate the aggravated robbery. The affidavit for Fleming's arrest did not specify how much money he allegedly stole, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
On Wednesday, Flower Mound police responded to a bank robbery in their jurisdiction. The robbery had similarities to the one Denton police and the FBI were investigating. The press release states a tip led detectives to identify Fleming as the suspect in both robberies.
Denton police, Flower Mound police and the FBI executed an arrest warrant for most recent robbery Thursday at Fleming's residence in the 2100 block of West Hickory Street. Denton Police applied for and were granted the November aggravated robbery arrest warrant on Monday.
Fleming is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery and theft of property less than $300,000. As of Monday afternoon, Fleming remained in the Denton County Jail and his bail had not been set.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.