Sonic robbery suspect

Video surveillance footage from another business captured an image of the suspect in the Sonic robbery. Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the individual.

Denton police are still looking for the culprit of an aggravated robbery at the Sonic Drive-in at 2131 E. University Drive. The man who was charged with the crime Wednesday will have the charge removed after video footage determined he was not responsible, according to a press release from the Police Department.

At about 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a robbery call from the restaurant. The caller said a man with a firearm grabbed a female employee, stole an undetermined amount of cash from the business and fled on foot.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

