Denton police are still looking for the culprit of an aggravated robbery at the Sonic Drive-in at 2131 E. University Drive. The man who was charged with the crime Wednesday will have the charge removed after video footage determined he was not responsible, according to a press release from the Police Department.
At about 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a robbery call from the restaurant. The caller said a man with a firearm grabbed a female employee, stole an undetermined amount of cash from the business and fled on foot.
Police arrested a nearby 20-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated robbery. After investigators obtained additional footage of the suspect from another business, they determined that the 20-year-old was not the suspect and his charge is being removed.
He was still in the Denton County jail Friday morning on the charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal mischief between $100 and $750. The latter is a warrant issued by Little Elm police. Jail records do not list an issuing authority for the resisting arrest, search or transport charge. But Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was not issued by the Denton Police Department.
In the press release, police provided photos of the suspect and requested the assistance of the public in identifying him.
A media list of incident reports from the department states that police took two related reports for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with the aggravated robbery. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said other employees involved in the incident indicated they were interested in pressing assault charges.
