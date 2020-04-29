An anti-human trafficking sting led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man April 23 in Denton, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
William Adam Jonathan Smith, 30, was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to engage in child sex trafficking. The release states that a criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct and that Smith is innocent unless proven guilty.
The release alleges that Smith rented hotel rooms for sex work with clients and that he kept the money the minors made.
During the sting, investigators located a juvenile girl with an adult woman, identified in the release as Charity Cantu, engaging in prostitution. Cantu admitted that she assisted in grooming the minor for sex work at Smith’s direction, the release says.
Denton police, the Department of Homeland Security and Texas Attorney General’s Office investigated the case. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said Smith was arrested and taken to the Denton City Jail. Agents with the Department of Homeland Security arranged for his transfer.
Smith is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug Allen and faces up to life in federal prison.
Denton County Jail records listed an address in Denton for Smith in 2019.