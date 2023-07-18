A Denton County judge will decide next month whether to reduce the bail of a man who faces six counts in a child sex trafficking case.
Richard Scott Laird, a 59-year-old San Antonio resident and truck driver based in Dallas, was indicted on three counts of trafficking a child engaging in sexual conduct and three counts of sexually assaulting a child.
The charges come after police found a missing 16-year-old girl from Little Elm inside Laird’s semi-truck in February. An affidavit states that he had been communicating with the girl online. It alleges he picked her up in his truck on Feb. 12, drove her to southeast Dallas and sexually assaulted her multiple times.
Since his arrest on Feb. 15, Laird has remained in the Denton County Jail. Laird’s six true bills of indictment indicate his bail is set at $1 million. His defense attorney, Efrain Sain, filed a motion on June 29 requesting that 462nd District Court Judge Lee Ann Breading reduce his bond to $5,000.
The request states that Laird has “only minimal financial resources” and calls the bond amount “excessive.” It indicates that both Laird and family friends have attempted to raise funds for him to post bail to no success. If the bond was reduced to $5,000, the request states that he could post bail.
This filing comes after a letter from Laird to Judge Breading written on June 12 in which Laird called his attorney “a very bad lawyer” and complained that Sain had not done anything to try to get his “excessive bail” reduced.
After a court setting Friday, the 462nd court set a hearing for Aug. 11, in which Judge Breading may give an order on whether or not to reduce Laird’s bail.
Allegations against Laird
A nationwide search for the Little Elm teen ensued after her family reported her missing on Feb. 12. Early reports stated that she left her parents’ home on foot without her cellphone. She left behind a note that indicated she might be in danger, Laird’s arrest affidavit states.
Little Elm police conducted foot patrols and vehicle grid searches and deployed drones and tracking dogs to search for the girl.
After searching through phone records, Little Elm police found a virtual phone number the girl had been communicating with before her disappearance, according to the affidavit. But police could not ping its location.
Little Elm police contacted the company through which the virtual number was registered. The company provided police with the name Richard S. Laird and an email address for him, according to the affidavit. Police were then able to search open records to find vehicle registration information for Laird.
The affidavit states that police also conducted a search on the email address that the company had provided for Laird. This yielded location information that suggested Laird had been near the girl’s home address at 2:30 p.m., the same time she had disappeared, according to the affidavit. Additionally, the affidavit states that surveillance cameras captured Laird’s vehicle leaving the girl’s neighborhood at the time she disappeared.
Little Elm police then contacted Laird’s employer, who informed them that his truck was parked in their trucking lot and had been there since 2:58 p.m. the day of the teen’s disappearance, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states that the company gave police consent to search the truck.
Little Elm detectives went to the lot and entered the truck. The girl was located inside the sleeper of the truck. She was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination was conducted. The SANE nurse reported that the girl had been sexually assaulted and that the girl said these assaults occurred inside Laird’s semi-truck, according to the affidavit.
Laird arrived at the trucking yard while Little Elm detectives were on scene, and they detained him. During an interview, the affidavit states, Laird alleged the girl told him she was 18 years old. He allegedly admitted to picking her up and taking her in his truck to Dallas.
The affidavit states that he told detectives he thought she looked younger than 18 and asked to see her identification. He alleged that she said she didn’t have any. The affidavit also alleges that Laird admitted to engaging in multiple sexual acts with the girl.
Phone records indicate Laird and the girl’s communication goes as far back as October 2021, according to the affidavit.
