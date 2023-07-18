Denton County Courts Building
A Denton County judge will decide next month whether to reduce the bail of a man who faces six counts in a child sex trafficking case.

Richard Scott Laird, a 59-year-old San Antonio resident and truck driver based in Dallas, was indicted on three counts of trafficking a child engaging in sexual conduct and three counts of sexually assaulting a child.

