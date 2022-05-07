The Loreto House was vandalized with spray paint sometime Friday night or Saturday morning. The pregnancy center provides free services and assistance for unexpected pregnancies, in the hopes of preventing abortions.
The Loreto House, a pregnancy resource center that provides free assistance for unexpected pregnancies and encourages women not to get abortions, was vandalized with spray paint overnight.
On Saturday, both sides of the nonprofit’s main sign on Bonnie Brae Street and the front door were spray painted with the words “Not a clinic,” while the wall next to the front door had graffiti reading “Forced birth is murder.”
Randy Bollig, executive director of the Catholic nonprofit, said the incident may have occurred sometime after staff left Friday night. He said while the vandalizers could be anyone, he said it may have been someone who supports abortion rights.
“Obviously, it seems with the timing, that it is someone that is upset about the potential that Roe v. Wade might be overturned,” Bollig said.
Bollig said he arrived at the location for an early morning appointment and discovered the graffiti. He said the vandalizers painted three of the outdoor cameras in order to hide their identity.
Bollig has filed a police report. He said he was in the process of checking footage from cameras before they were spay painted to try to identify anyone involved.
“I am optimistic that I might be able to catch something on one of the other cameras or something before they actually spray painted it,” Bollig said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.