Katelynn Scott

Katelynn Scott, 16, went missing from the South Paloma Creek area Sunday evening.

 Courtesy photo/Little Elm Police Department

Little Elm police are searching for a 16-year-old "critical missing" girl who was last seen Sunday evening.

Katelynn Scott left her parents' house on Abby Creek Drive in South Paloma Creek at about 5:30 p.m. She left on foot, according to police.

