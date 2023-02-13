Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 3:35 pm
Katelynn Scott, 16, went missing from the South Paloma Creek area Sunday evening.
Public safety reporter
Little Elm police are searching for a 16-year-old "critical missing" girl who was last seen Sunday evening.
Katelynn Scott left her parents' house on Abby Creek Drive in South Paloma Creek at about 5:30 p.m. She left on foot, according to police.
Scott is Black and is approximately 5'4". She was last seen wearing a pink, knee-length, tie-dye dress. She also had a red and blue jacket and green socks with characters on them.
Police asked anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts to call 911.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
