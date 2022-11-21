The employee at Black Tie Liquors who allegedly shot a man he suspected was stealing a bottle of tequila was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he turned himself in Sunday.

Ezequiel Munoz, 26, turned himself in to the Denton Police Department at about 7:12 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for his arrest from the Nov. 9 incident. Police say the law would not have permitted Munoz to use deadly force given the circumstances of the alleged theft.

