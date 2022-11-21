The employee at Black Tie Liquors who allegedly shot a man he suspected was stealing a bottle of tequila was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he turned himself in Sunday.
Ezequiel Munoz, 26, turned himself in to the Denton Police Department at about 7:12 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for his arrest from the Nov. 9 incident. Police say the law would not have permitted Munoz to use deadly force given the circumstances of the alleged theft.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Munoz bailed out of the city jail quickly after he turned himself in, although she was not sure what his bail amount was.
At about 5:08 p.m. Nov. 9, police were dispatched to the liquor store, at 2824 N. Locust St., for a shooting call. Munoz allegedly said on the phone he had shot someone.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and applied a tourniquet. The Denton Fire Department transported him to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Munoz alleged the man had concealed a $60 bottle of liquor in an attempt to steal it. Beckwith said Monday afternoon it was unclear if theft charges would be brought against the injured man.
Beckwith said the injured man was not armed, and, therefore, was not robbing the store, and did not make any threats against Munoz's life. Beckwith provided the following excerpt from the investigative report:
"While any person has the right to use force to prevent the consequences of theft, deadly force is only authorized when a person reasonably believes the force is immediately necessary to protect the actor or third party against the use of unlawful deadly force, prevent the imminent commission of aggravated kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, robbery or aggravated robbery."
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
