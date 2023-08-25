A Lewisville mother and son were allegedly shot “execution-style” in their home when a man and his accomplice robbed them, according to an affidavit obtained Wednesday.
The affidavit states that the two victims knew their alleged killers and owed one of them money for work around their house.
Samuel Atinafu Melkamu, 37, an Ethiopian citizen who was experiencing homelessness in Lewisville, was arrested on two capital murder charges Aug. 17 after he was allegedly captured on video killing one of the victims.
Jawara Oji Black, 51, is accused of participating in the offenses. He was arrested in Houston on Aug. 18. Jail records indicate he was also charged with a robbery warrant out of Austin from Jan. 12.
Lilia Fernandez Ortiz, 66, had recently moved in with her 43-year-old son, Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez, at his home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive in Lewisville.
On Aug. 14 at about 5:20 p.m., a woman called Lewisville police to report two deceased persons. She said she had not heard from her mother or brother for several days. When she went to their house, she said, she discovered them both dead.
Responding officers located the body of Fernandez Ortiz in the kitchen and that of Arrellano-Fernandez in the garage. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.
Detectives spoke with a neighbor who advised them that they had video of a shooting at the home. In a video captured at about 7:55 a.m. Aug. 10, detectives observed the shooting.
The shooting victim on the video could be identified as Arrellano-Fernandez. Detectives saw him wearing the same clothes in the video as on his body in the garage.
On the video, Arrellano-Fernandez is seen followed closely by two men, who shove him to the ground.
One person is wearing a gold-colored wristband on one wrist and a steel watch on the other. He has a black handgun in his left hand. Detectives later identified this man as Melkamu, according to the affidavit.
The second man, who police identified as Black, is allegedly seen on video wearing a Houston Astros ballcap.
All three men tussle and leave the view of the camera for a moment. They shove Arrellano-Fernandez to the ground again. At about 8:19 a.m., the man police say is Melkamu can be seen flinching, and then a bullet casing rolls across the concrete several feet in front of him.
A second camera captured a different angle of the shooting, according to the affidavit. It allegedly shows Arrellano-Fernandez being shot and then the man identified as Black dragging the unresponsive Arrellano-Fernandez through the grass to the driveway of his home.
Fernandez-Ortiz appears to have been cooking before she was shot and killed, according to the affidavit. Detectives allege that blood spatter evidence indicates she was shot closer to the floor than if she was standing.
The affidavit states that this evidence, along with the video of Arrellano-Fernandez’s death, indicates they were both shot in the head “execution-style” with the men placing the victims on their knees in a “position of disadvantage.”
When detectives further reviewed the shooting video, the affidavit states they saw Black remove a gold chain necklace from Arrellano-Fernandez’s neck before Melkamu shoots him.
The neighbor did not watch the videos with detectives, according to the affidavit. The neighbor was upset, mistakenly believing the video would show someone they knew as “Sam” being shot.
The affidavit states that detectives were able to identify Melkamu because other Lewisville officers had previously had contact with him. They knew him as “Sam,” a man experiencing homelessness whom they often saw near Austin Kent Ellis Park in Lewisville. This park is one street east of the shooting victims’ residence.
Officers had often seen Melkamu in a white 2001 Lincoln Navigator. By searching the license plate information, detectives learned the vehicle was registered to a man named “J. Hinojosa.” Hinojosa is also the deed holder of Arrellano-Fernandez’s house.
Detectives also discovered a warrant out of the Flower Mound Police Department for this Lincoln Navigator. From this warrant, detectives were able to find a mugshot to compare to body camera footage from prior contacts with “Sam” and the neighbor’s video. Detectives alleged it was all the same person, Melkamu.
After a follow-up interview with Arrellano-Fernandez’s neighbor, detectives learned more about Melkamu. The neighbor allegedly confirmed that it was Melkamu on the video with the handgun.
The neighbor said they had been allowing Melkamu to do some work around their residence. They also said Melkamu had done some work at Arrellano-Fernandez’s home and that Arrellano-Fernandez still owed Melkamu some money for the work.
Melkamu knew several people in the area because he previously rented the same house from Hinojosa that Arrellano-Fernandez and his mother were now living in.
Another neighbor spoke with detectives, too. She said that on Aug. 10 at about 8 a.m., she was taking her child to school. She told detectives she saw “Sam” standing in Arrellano-Fernandez’s driveway.
Additionally, the affidavit states that detectives spoke with the shooting victims’ daughter and sister, and she said their family knew both Melkamu and Black.
