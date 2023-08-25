Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver announced Thursday that he plans to retire in early 2024 after 25 years with the department.
Deaver’s last day will be Feb. 29. City Manager Claire Powell said in a news release that the city would immediately began a nationwide search for its new police chief.
Deaver has spent a total of 35 years working in law enforcement. He has served as chief for the past five years.
“My plan has always been to retire after 35 years,” Deaver said in a news release. “We have made many positive changes over the years and we have a great department.”
Deaver joined the Lewisville Police Department as a patrol officer in 1998. Since then, he also has served as a motorcycle traffic officer, a canine officer and a narcotics detective. He held leadership positions in narcotics, patrol operations, community services and administrative services. He was also a field supervisor for the North Central Texas Narcotics Task Force.
The city of Lewisville credited Deaver with continuing a culture of professionalism, commissioning a study that led to staffing increases, and the creation of the city’s first Mental Health Crisis Team along with the city’s Fire Department, among other accomplishments.
