Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver

Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver

 Courtesy image/City of Lewisville

Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver announced Thursday that he plans to retire in early 2024 after 25 years with the department.

Deaver’s last day will be Feb. 29. City Manager Claire Powell said in a news release that the city would immediately began a nationwide search for its new police chief.

