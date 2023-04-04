Police lights

Silvester Williams, a 29-year-old Lewisville man, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons Monday after he allegedly shot and killed a man and woman in Denton last month.

At about 10 p.m. March 23, Denton police were dispatched to a shooting call at the Ridgecrest apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.

