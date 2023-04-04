Silvester Williams, a 29-year-old Lewisville man, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons Monday after he allegedly shot and killed a man and woman in Denton last month.
At about 10 p.m. March 23, Denton police were dispatched to a shooting call at the Ridgecrest apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.
When Denton police arrived, they found a man and woman shot to death in a vehicle. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 29-year-old Breanna Christine Dunn and 43-year-old Ronald Lee Calvert Jr.
Both had gunshot wounds to the head and were declared dead at the scene at 10:14 p.m.
Detectives connected Williams to Calvert and numerous pieces of evidence linked him to the incident, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. The evidence showed they knew one another and police alleged this was not a random act of violence.
On Monday, detectives arrested Williams in Lewisville for allegedly causing the deaths of two people during one criminal act. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Denton police, Carrollton police and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the arrest.
As of Tuesday night, Williams remained in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said some aspects of the investigation, such as the victims’ and suspect’s relationship to one another, are ongoing.
Denton police said that anyone with information about the case should contact Detective David Bearden at 940-349-7986, or anonymously leave a tip with Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.