Denton Police Department DWI arrests
In 2021, Denton Police Department officers made 937 DWI arrests, up from the previous record of 711 in 2019.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

The number of driving while intoxicated arrests in Denton is on pace to exceed last year’s record total of 937. The Denton Police Department’s traffic unit supervisor says everything from increased enforcement to more post-pandemic partying could be the cause.

From January to June 2022, Denton police had 441 DWI arrests. For the same period of 2021, there were 434. Sgt. Daryn Briggs said the difference could have been greater, but two of his most-productive officers have been in training recently.

DWI crash hotspots map

Maps generated from 2018 through 2021 show the areas of Denton where crashes occurred with at least one contributing factor of impairment. 

