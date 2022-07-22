The number of driving while intoxicated arrests in Denton is on pace to exceed last year’s record total of 937. The Denton Police Department’s traffic unit supervisor says everything from increased enforcement to more post-pandemic partying could be the cause.
From January to June 2022, Denton police had 441 DWI arrests. For the same period of 2021, there were 434. Sgt. Daryn Briggs said the difference could have been greater, but two of his most-productive officers have been in training recently.
As to whether the increase in cases is due to more people offending or more offenders being caught, Briggs said it’s a combination of both.
Briggs spoke of changes to the department’s culture and philosophy over the past few years being a contributing factor. In 2021, roughly 70 different Denton police officers made at least one DWI arrest.
“We’ve done a lot of training for standardized field sobriety testing to get [officers] comfortable,” he said. “It’s not just six or seven officers doing it. It may not be their favorite thing to do. But they understand the importance of it, and they’re not shying away from it.”
But changes in the public’s behavior after several years of the COVID-19 pandemic could also be a factor, Briggs said.
“There are not as many restrictions for people’s behavior,” he said. “They lived through the lockdown and not being able to do a lot of things, so that has changed how they approach their lives.”
Another factor is a statewide staffing shortage for law enforcement agencies, which could affect a department’s ability to take proactive measures and prevent drinking while driving.
“It’s not just us,” Briggs said. “Even the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission doesn’t have as many field agents in the bars and doing all the regulatory work they do.”
Maps generated from 2018 through 2021 show the areas of Denton where crashes occurred with at least one contributing factor of impairment.
DWI crash hotspots
In the first six months of 2021, the department saw 101 crashes with at least one contributing factor of impairment. This means a driver being under the influence of alcohol, having been drinking, taking medication, being under the influence of drugs, a test resulting in a blood-alcohol content of greater than 0.00 or testing positive on a drug test.
The number of crashes in the first six months of 2022 is just under last year at 95. But Briggs said this might not be completely accurate, as BAC test results can take several weeks to return, and the department doesn’t yet have some from June.
What upsets law enforcement the most, Briggs said, is all of these crashes were completely preventable.
“There are so many options available between all the rideshare services, having a designated driver, not leaving a house or letting someone have your keys,” Briggs said. “There’s no excuse. Just plan ahead. We’re not saying you can’t have a good time. Just be responsible about it.”
Briggs said the department usually sees spikes in DWIs around holidays. The department has plans for a DWI enforcement push around Labor Day, he said. DPD also intends to participate in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Saturation Saturday campaign during the last week of August.
The department frequently publishes educational material about the dangers of intoxicated driving on social media and has posters up around hotspots such as the Downtown Square and Fry Street, he said.
During the height of the pandemic, Briggs said, the department saw a lapse in opportunities for educational presentations at events like HOA meetings, civic groups and school events.
“I’m hoping community meetings will start to become the norm again,” Briggs said. “If those groups reach out and want a presentation about whatever law enforcement topic, we have officers available for those things.”
