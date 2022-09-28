Phillip Young

A landlord who was captured on video with a gun telling his tenant “we’ll see what I do” when asked if he would shoot was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence Wednesday.

Phillip Young, 68, was identified as the landlord in the video. Young previously contributed to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Opinion page but has never been employed by the Record-Chronicle.

