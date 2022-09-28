A landlord who was captured on video with a gun telling his tenant “we’ll see what I do” when asked if he would shoot was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence Wednesday.
Phillip Young, 68, was identified as the landlord in the video. Young previously contributed to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Opinion page but has never been employed by the Record-Chronicle.
At about 12:42 p.m. on Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Scripture Street for a civil disturbance. Young said his tenant was attempting to use the kitchen of their shared residence without having paid for kitchen privileges.
Police left the residence after they determined no criminal offense had occurred, according to a news release Wednesday.
At about 4:39 p.m. that day, police were dispatched to the residence again when the tenant reported Young threatened him with a gun. Upon arrival, the tenant said Young was holding a handgun and warned him to not go into the kitchen.
Young allegedly denied threatening the tenant and refused to allow police to see or secure the firearm.
Wednesday's news release states the tenant initially did not want to press charges. Probable cause could not be established at the scene, according to the release. Young and the tenant agreed to separate, and the case was referred to detectives.
Both individuals were interviewed again at a later date, and the tenant said Young’s actions made him feel threatened and placed him in fear. He said he would assist in prosecution.
Young said he did not intend on shooting the tenant during this interaction. But in an email sent to detectives on Sept. 26, Young allegedly admitted he did think about shooting the victim.
Detectives obtained a felony warrant for Young’s arrest Tuesday. He was arrested Wednesday at the Denton Police Department without incident.
The release states Young’s bail will be determined at his arraignment.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.