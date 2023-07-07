Denton County Courts Building

The Denton County Courts Building, shown in 2021.

 Al Key/For the DRC

A trial date was set Friday for a Denton man charged with delivering a controlled substance to a 15-year-old boy who died of fentanyl toxicity in 2022.

Bryson Sebastian Towers, 19, will go to trial Oct. 16 in the 16th District Court of Judge Sherry Shipman. He stands accused of providing Johnathan Helmke with laced Percocet pills that resulted in his death on June 16, 2022.

Bryson Towers

Bryson Sebastian Towers
Brother
Buy Now

Fifteen-year-old Benjamin Berna and his friend Alberto Alvarado, 16, view a memorial for Berna’s brother, Johnathan Helmke, during a fentanyl awareness event Aug. 21, 2022, at North Lakes Park in Denton.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0