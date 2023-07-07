Fifteen-year-old Benjamin Berna and his friend Alberto Alvarado, 16, view a memorial for Berna’s brother, Johnathan Helmke, during a fentanyl awareness event Aug. 21, 2022, at North Lakes Park in Denton.
A trial date was set Friday for a Denton man charged with delivering a controlled substance to a 15-year-old boy who died of fentanyl toxicity in 2022.
Bryson Sebastian Towers, 19, will go to trial Oct. 16 in the 16th District Court of Judge Sherry Shipman. He stands accused of providing Johnathan Helmke with laced Percocet pills that resulted in his death on June 16, 2022.
Another man, 23-year-old Joshua Emannuel Adams, of Richland Hills, was also charged in the boy’s death. But First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said the men will be tried separately.
Adams’ next court appearance is an announcement set for Aug. 16.
Denton police began investigating the case after Helmke’s father called 911 to report that he found his son dead in his bedroom. An affidavit states that there were no signs of foul play or chronic medical issues to explain his death.
Investigators later deduced that the boy had taken Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, an opioid similar to morphine.
The affidavit alleges that Towers and Adams delivered the pills to Helmke. Denton police arrested Towers on Aug. 3. They arrested Adams on Aug. 10 in connection with Helmke’s death as well as drug possession warrants out of Wise County.
Towers has also been indicted on two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2/2A between 4 and 400 grams, in incidents dated March 27, 2022, and June 23, 2022.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.