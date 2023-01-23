Xavier patterson
The trial of a Denton man who is charged with the 2020 murder of his children's mother began Monday morning with jury selection. 

Xavier Deron Patterson, 31, was arrested after Meagan Darling was found shot to death in her home. An affidavit for his arrest states Patterson gave a couple of different accounts of Darling's death during interviews. 

