The trial of a Denton man who is charged with the 2020 murder of his children's mother began Monday morning with jury selection.
Xavier Deron Patterson, 31, was arrested after Meagan Darling was found shot to death in her home. An affidavit for his arrest states Patterson gave a couple of different accounts of Darling's death during interviews.
From a pool of 60 individuals, 12 jurors and one alternate were chosen. The jury appeared to be mostly women and mostly white. There appeared to be one Black man on the jury.
While deciding which jurors to strike, Patterson's defense said they would have liked to have more Black men on the jury since Patterson is a Black man. The defense thought one particular Black man was a good jury candidate, but expressed worry that the man's history with law enforcement would cause him to be biased toward the officers the state would call to testify. They ultimately struck him because they couldn't "risk it."
Defense attorneys Derek Adame and Caroline Simone are representing Patterson. Representing the state are prosecutors Michael Graves and Barrett Doran.
Patterson is charged with murder. But voir dire indicated that if the jurors find Darling's death to not have been an accident, the lesser charges of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide are on the table.
The selected jurors agreed to the full range of punishment for each of these charges. The range of punishment for murder is 5 to 99 years or life. Meanwhile, manslaughter is two to 20 years and criminally negligent homicide is six months to two years.
In 2020, Patterson alleged the two were physically fighting for a handgun and Darling slapped at the gun, causing it to fire. He also alleged he used a knife to stab himself in the neck because "he knew no one would believe the shooting was an accident" since he is Black and Darling is white.
Investigators alleged Darling's bullet wound indicated she was shot by someone standing over her in bed, rather than during the struggle Patterson described.
The two shared two children together and Darling allegedly kicked Patterson out of the home the day she was killed, according to the affidavit.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.