Eight women and five men were selected Monday to serve in the jury trial for Jay Rotter, a former Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy charged with the murder of Denton resident Leslie Lynn Hartman.
Rotter, 38, was arrested in 2020 for allegedly killing Hartman, his 46-year-old girlfriend, at her Denton home. An affidavit states Rotter claimed her death was a suicide.
A search of Rotter’s computer revealed he sent messages through Discord, a group-chatting platform, in which he admitted to killing Hartman, according to the affidavit.
Rotter’s trial is being held in the 211th Judicial District Court, presided over by Judge Brody Shanklin.
The court called for a panel of 60 jurors to be considered for the trial. Voir dire covered the usual topics of preexisting knowledge of the case, the state’s burden of proof and the range of punishment for the alleged offense.
The range of punishment for first-degree murder is five to 99 years or life imprisonment, with a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Six potential jurors indicated they could not consider the full range of punishment, saying five years would not be an appropriate minimum punishment. One said the lowest he would consider is 20 to 25 years minimum for an offense such as murder. They were not selected.
As Rotter served as a sheriff’s deputy in Tarrant County for 17 years — and because law enforcement officers will serve as witnesses — potential jurors were asked about their experiences with law enforcement.
Some detailed traumatic or frustrating experiences and were ultimately not selected. When defense attorney Bill Lane asked the panel if they would hold it against Rotter if he did not testify, one woman said she felt as a deputy, he was in a leadership position and should be held to a higher standard that would require him to testify.
Rotter is not required to testify in court, as the Fifth Amendment protects a defendant’s right to not self-incriminate.
The panel of jurors was also asked about their personal history with substance abuse, as this will likely be an aspect of the case. The probable-cause affidavit for Rotter’s arrest alleges Hartman sent text messages the night of her death stating Rotter had been “having trouble with the amount of drugs he is consuming.”
As Rotter alleged Hartman shot herself with his duty weapon, the voir dire process included discussion of mental health and suicide. State prosecutor Michael Graves asked the potential jurors about how means of suicide might differ between men and women.
Several jurors agreed women likely used less lethal means, such as pills. Other jurors chimed in to say men were more statistically likely to use firearms.
Lane suggested expert witnesses in the trial could disagree and asked that the jurors keep an open mind that statistics and expert opinion can vary and that they focus on the expert opinion presented in court.
The state and defense mostly agreed on which jurors should be stricken, with some innate choices like those with scheduling conflicts or those who could not personally agree with what the law would require them to be impartial toward.
Ultimately, 12 jurors and a single alternate, most of whom were female and/or white, were selected.
The trial will continue Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Judge Shanklin indicated the trial will likely conclude Friday but could continue through to Oct. 11 if necessary.