Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom
Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom for the first day of his trial Monday at the Denton County Courts Building.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Update

This story was updated at 11:05 p.m.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated which day was the third day in the trial. 

The trial of Xavier Patterson, a Denton man charged with the murder of his children’s mother, picked up again Wednesday with more state testimony along with photos of crime scene evidence and video footage of Patterson’s interview with detectives.

When Denton police arrived at Meagan Darling’s home on Jan. 10, 2020, they found her shot to death in her bedroom. They also discovered Patterson in a closet with stab wounds that police said were self-inflicted. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

