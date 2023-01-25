The trial of Xavier Patterson, a Denton man charged with the murder of his children’s mother, picked up again Wednesday with more state testimony along with photos of crime scene evidence and video footage of Patterson’s interview with detectives.
When Denton police arrived at Meagan Darling’s home on Jan. 10, 2020, they found her shot to death in her bedroom. They also discovered Patterson in a closet with stab wounds that police said were self-inflicted. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
On the second day of trial, state witnesses testified there was a long history of Patterson physically abusing Darling and threatening to kill her.
The third day of trial brought forth investigators’ photos of evidence collected at the scene, testimony regarding Patterson’s initial interview with detectives, video footage of his second interview and testimony from a forensic firearms expert.
Evidence from the scene
Crime scene investigators testified they had to wait a few hours before investigating the house in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane as they waited for a judge to sign off on search warrants. When they were permitted to enter, they took photographs throughout the house, took 3D scans to map out the home and collected evidence.
The jury saw photos of the gun, bullets, other weapons, blood, the gunshot wound and overviews of the scene.
A Kahr Arms CW380 semiautomatic pistol was pictured on the floor outside the bedroom door. Inside the gun, police found a live round. They also photographed several areas of damage on the slide of the gun.
Darling’s body was found on the bedroom floor near the foot of the bed, lying on her back with her arms outstretched. Near her feet, between the bed and the bathroom door, investigators photographed a live round, a damaged live round and a hammer.
Police photographed a spent cartridge on the mattress and a bullet fragment on the floor to the left of the bed. Photos showed an accumulation of blood on the bed, headboard and wall, including two bloody handprints on the mattress.
A footprint on the left edge of the mattress near the center is where defense attorney Derek Adame said an EMT stepped when entering to tend to Patterson in the closet.
Crime scene investigators testified they had no reason to believe the scene was compromised by first responders. One investigator said these individuals are trained to take precautions while walking around the scene.
Photos of the closet showed clothing and shoes strewn across the floor. Where Patterson was found lying, there was a bloody white shirt. The photos also show an open safe with only a piece of paper in it and a duffle bag sitting on a shelf at the top of the closet.
After taking photos, the investigators collected the evidence and later processed it, meaning they swabbed for DNA and took fingerprints.
Defense attorney Caroline Simone asked an investigator if it was correct to say that just because someone’s DNA is not found on a piece of evidence, that doesn’t necessarily mean they hadn’t touched the item, but that they hadn’t touched the area that was swabbed. That was correct, the investigator said.
The state previously argued that Patterson’s account of Darling’s death and her slapping his gun, causing it to discharge, was not supported by DNA evidence.
A DNA analyst testified that she received 10 unknown DNA swabs and two known DNA swabs to test the unknown ones against to see whether the known individuals were a match for any of the other evidence.
But before the jury could hear more about her findings and report, the defense team asked to approach the judge. After some hushed conversation between the judge and all of the attorneys, there was no testimony. The state asked that the analyst not be excused, as they’d like her to come back and testify further.
Patterson’s first interview
After his release from the hospital, two Denton police detectives interviewed Patterson either late that night or early the next morning, Jan. 11. Crime scene investigators were still at the scene while this interview occurred.
The jury saw photos the detectives took of Patterson showing many injuries to his neck, arms, left pec and abdomen.
Detectives said they noticed problems with the recording equipment in the Police Department’s interview room, so they both turned on their body cameras to record their interview. Detective Tony Salas testified it’s hard to hear Patterson in the video, because he spoke in a very low, quiet tone. So, instead of playing the footage for the jury, the detective recounted the interview.
Salas testified that the detectives read Patterson his Miranda rights and he agreed to speak with them. He told the detectives he had been with Darling for six years. He was initially hesitant to tell detectives about issues in their relationship, Salas said.
In the interview, Patterson explained he got home from work and headed to the bathroom to shower and shave his head. Darling and the children were also at home.
He said Darling got upset that he was taking a long time in the bathroom. When state prosecutor Michael Graves asked if Patterson mentioned Darling was upset because she needed to get into the bathroom or they were going to be late for something, the detective testified Patterson only said she was upset he’d been in there for over an hour.
Patterson said in the interview that Darling told him to leave and he started to gather his things. The detective said he specifically mentioned wanting to take his gun because there were children in the house. The gun was kept in a locked safe. The detective said Patterson did not mention he had any reason to believe the children knew the combination to the safe or had prior incidents with the gun.
Patterson walked back and forth collecting his things while holding the gun in his right hand, he told detectives during the interview. He said Darling was sitting on the bed, but detectives said he didn’t specify how she was sitting in the bed. Then, Patterson said, Darling told him to leave without his things.
As Patterson walked by Darling with the gun still in his hand, he told detectives, she grabbed him and the two tussled on the bed. This caused the firearm to go off as he was still holding it, he said in the interview.
After the gun went off, Patterson told detectives he panicked. He spoke with Darling’s eldest son — who was 11 at the time — and said he had to kill himself because no one would believe what happened since he is Black and Darling is white. Patterson told detectives the boy said he didn’t have to do that and should just tell police what happened. Patterson told detectives he started trying to stab himself multiple times when he heard police at the door.
Detective Salas testified that during the interview, Patterson began crying and yelling. His neck wound reopened and he began to cough up blood. Detectives terminated the interview so medics could reevaluate Patterson’s wounds.
As they hadn’t had time to review the crime scene evidence yet and the interview was terminated early, detectives initially accused Patterson of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Patterson’s second interview
The second interview with Patterson took place on Jan. 13, 2020, at about 8 p.m. This interview was conducted by Detectives Clint McCoy and Rodney Mooneyham, who is now deceased. The jury viewed footage captured by Mooneyham’s body camera.
In the recording, the detectives ask Patterson about the live rounds on the floor. Patterson says he was trying to kill himself with the gun, but it didn’t work, and he begins to cry. He tells detectives they’re trying to call him a liar, but the detectives assure him they aren’t.
“None of this was calculated. … Just a f---ing freak accident,” he says in the interview. “... I would never do this to her.”
Patterson told detectives the two got in a fight and he was packing to leave, retrieved his gun from the safe in the closet and was walking in the small space between the bathroom and bedroom past Darling twice. He said Darling was sitting on the bed.
He said Darling grabbed him, they tussled on the bed and then she hit the gun, causing it to fire and shoot her. He later states they tussled on the bed, then he stood up to try to get away from Darling and she hit the gun.
“I don’t think even think she was looking,” Patterson says through sobs. “I don’t think she realized what the f--k was going on. I would never do this to her.”
Patterson said only one bullet was shot from the gun, and that he was unable to successfully discharge the gun afterward.
Detectives asked Patterson for more details about what words they exchanged leading up to Darling’s death. Patterson says she wanted him to leave right then and said she’d pack up his stuff for him. Patterson says she’d said that before but didn’t follow through, and that Darling told him she called the police.
Patterson explained that Darling had often kicked him out and they’d reconcile soon after. He told police he always takes his gun with him, because he doesn’t think it’s safe to leave it in the home with her and the kids.
He also told detectives the gun was loaded while it was stored. Although he retrieved it from a safe that night, he said he usually keeps it in a bag with other items, like marijuana, so he can easily grab it and leave.
Patterson initially said in the second interview he didn’t try to kill himself until Denton police showed up at the door.
Patterson then told detectives that after Darling had been shot, he was “freaking the f--k out.” He dialed 911 and asked for help. He said the three eldest children entered the room, and he told Darling’s eldest son, who was 11, to take the phone. But he wasn’t sure if her son hung up.
Tuesday’s evidence of the 911 call included a male voice saying, “We have an emergency,” and the line immediately disconnecting after that statement. The 911 dispatcher’s attempt to immediately call back was not answered.
Patterson said he tried to do CPR on Darling at some point and that he did everything he could.
Patterson tells detectives he took the children out into the vehicle. He testified he tried to take Darling’s body from the bed so that he could put her in the vehicle, because he worried an ambulance would not come quickly enough. But he said he wasn’t able to. Darling was found on the bedroom floor.
Patterson then told the eldest son not to call 911 until he had time to kill himself. He said the boy protested, saying he didn’t want to lose them both and that police would understand if he told the truth.
Patterson said he tried to shoot himself with the gun but it wouldn’t fire. He said he retrieved a hammer from the garage and tried to hit the gun to make it work. Patterson said he retrieved a kitchen knife and pizza cutter from the kitchen and used the knife to stab himself in the neck.
In the video, Patterson asks about what is going on with Darling and where the kids are. He sobs as he talks about how much he loves Darling and the children. He said they fought a lot and had a “f--ked up” way of loving each other, but that wasn’t their whole life — they had many good memories and it seemed things were going well.
Patterson told detectives he wasn’t “trying to beat this” and that he would deserve whatever happens to him.
While the video played in the courtroom Wednesday, Patterson’s head was hung low. Members of his family cried as it played. Darling’s sister abruptly left the gallery as Patterson started talking about his love for the children.
The investigation continued
At the end of Patterson’s second interview, detectives explain to him that the charge may or may not be upgraded as they work through the evidence. Detective Salas ultimately made the decision to upgrade the charge to murder.
Salas said he did so due to “the totality of the circumstances,” with knowledge of the initial autopsy, the two interviews and the crime scene investigation. He elaborated that while Patterson said he was packing to leave when Darling was shot, there was no evidence of that at the scene. There were no piles of clothes and there was no bag set out.
Adame asked Salas if Patterson ever once strayed from saying the incident was an accident. The detective said Patterson hadn’t. But the detective testified he did not think Patterson was telling the truth about it being an accident.
After Patterson was charged, police continued to investigate the case. A forensic firearms examiner with the Plano Police Department, Deion Christophe, reviewed the gun found at the scene.
He said the rear slide plate appeared damaged and was rendered inoperable. However, Christophe said he was able to remove the slide and move it back into place to make it functional again.
Christophe testified that this model of gun has an internal safety pin in place to prevent it from firing accidentally and that the trigger pull requires 3 pounds of force or greater to fire. It is not a hair-trigger gun, which would require 2 pounds or less of force to fire.
However, defense attorney Simone asked if Christophe had the opportunity to observe the internal safety pin and see if it was damaged. He said that he had not and it was possible there was internal damage to the weapon that he could not see.
After Christophe’s testimony, the jury recessed for the afternoon. The trial will continue Thursday morning.
More state witnesses are still expected to testify, including Darling’s eldest son. The defense has not yet called any witnesses to the stand.
