Denton County Courts Building
Denton County Courts Building

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

After deliberating Friday, a jury found 19-year-old Anshawn Lamar Phiffer of Denton guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a man on Fry Street in 2022.

