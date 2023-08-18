After deliberating Friday, a jury found 19-year-old Anshawn Lamar Phiffer of Denton guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a man on Fry Street in 2022.
Phiffer, who was 17 at the time, was accused of murdering 24-year-old Curtis Malik Stevenson on March 19, 2022, in the alcove of a parking lot behind The Zebra’s Head at 113 Fry St.
Phiffer testified Thursday that he shot Stevenson because, he said, he feared for his life. 16th District Court Judge Sherry Shipman had instructed the jury to consider the lesser offense of manslaughter, and to consider the defenses of necessity or self-defense as justification if they found Phiffer committed murder or manslaughter.
“They tried to discredit Curtis and make him seem like this bad person he was not,” Stevenson’s mother told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “I’m just glad [the jury] believed all the evidence they had.”
The jury will begin deliberating Phiffer’s sentence on Monday morning.
Jurors heard both the state’s and defense’s interpretations of the evidence in closing arguments Friday. Rachel Nichols and Michelle Lowery prosecuted the case while Derek Adame and Caroline Simone represented Phiffer.
Nichols’ closing
Phiffer intended to and knowingly killed Stevenson, Nichols argued Thursday, because he testified as such. Additionally, Phiffer testified that he is familiar with firearms and knows the danger of shooting at someone 15 times in the back, Nichols argued. So, Nichols argued, the only possibility is murder, and not manslaughter.
For the jurors to find that Phiffer killed Stevenson out of self-defense or necessity, Nichols argued, they’d have to believe Stevenson was a threat. Verbal provocation alone is not justification, she said.
There was no evidence that Stevenson used or attempted to use deadly force against Phiffer, she argued. There were no weapons on or around Stevenson’s body.
Nichols showed jurors a picture of Stevenson’s body on the ground. Stevenson was attempting to climb up the only exit, a wall, Nichols argued, evidenced by how all the bullets hit him in the back and officers found him lying with his arm up, facing the wall.
Phiffer never mentioned that Stevenson moved his shoulders or arms as if to grab something until his testimony, she argued. Nichols asked the jury that if Phiffer testified it was too dark for him to tell whether Stevenson was facing toward him or away from him, then how could he see Stevenson’s movements?
Nichols said Phiffer heard the evidence from the medical examiner about the trajectory of the bullets going upward into Stevenson’s body, even though Phiffer is several inches taller. After hearing this, Nichols argued that Phiffer was able to craft a story about how he crouched as he shot Stevenson. He had never explained that to law enforcement before, she said.
Stevenson was pinned in a corner and climbing up a wall when he was shot, Nichols argued, which is not self-defense or necessity.
Defense’s closing
Both Adame and Simone described Phiffer’s actions as a “textbook case” of self-defense. Simone closed first, arguing that the number of shots or how the bullets were shot are less consequential than why they were shot.
Thinking of all the thoughts he’d heard from Stevenson two weeks prior and minutes before the shooting, Simone argued that Phiffer perceived Stevenson making a movement in the dark as a threat and acted accordingly to save his own life.
While the jury might not agree with Phiffer’s actions, Simone argued, it’s not about what they think is reasonable to do in that situation. Rather, they must decide if Phiffer’s reaction was reasonable from his 17-year-old perspective.
Phiffer doesn’t have to wait to see if Stevenson is reaching for a weapon or not, Simone argued. He doesn’t have to wait between each shot to see if Stevenson is no longer a threat, Simone argued.
Adame echoed Simone, arguing that he provided the jury with all the evidence needed: Phiffer’s testimony; third-party witness Erik’s testimony that Stevenson was the aggressor; and video footage showing Stevenson was aggressive.
Phiffer tried to let Stevenson walk away, Adame argued. He tried to tell Stevenson to leave him alone several times, Adame argued. Instead, Stevenson follows, him, bumps him with his chest and calls him names, Adame said.
While the jury heard testimony from Phiffer that he hadn't mentioned to law enforcement before, Adame argued this is because detectives wouldn’t speak with him. Adame said Phiffer tried to contact Detective Wade Laughlin for a third interview, but Laughlin did not respond.
Adame reminded the jurors they’re sitting in the state of Texas, which he argued has the most rights in the nation to defend yourself. In Texas, Adame argued, you fight until the fight is over, until you don’t have to defend yourself anymore.
Lowery’s closing
The jury can “fly their Texas flags as high as they want,” Lowery said. But if this is a “textbook case” of self-defense, she said every Texan and person who passes through should be afraid.
Lowery argued that this was an execution. Stevenson isn’t here to tell his version of events. So, Lowery argued, Phiffer can make up whatever story he wants.
Detectives gave Phiffer two opportunities to tell them the truth, Lowery argued. He had already given them five different versions. When Laughlin went to speak with him, Lowery argued that Phiffer tried to pin the murder on his own friend.
Jurors could rewatch the surveillance footage themselves if they had any questions, Lowery told them. But if they did, she argued, they would see that there is no evidence of Stevenson being aggressive toward Phiffer before the shooting.
Phiffer wasn’t scared, Lowery argued. He was angry, she said. Lowery asked the jury to consider what a reasonable person’s actions would look like. Not the actions of a jealous boyfriend or a 17-year-old with a bruised ego because someone called him names, she said.
Being 17 years old isn’t an excuse, Lowery argued. Phiffer did what he wanted to do when shooting Stevenson, she said, not what he had to do. She asked the jury to consider what message it would send the community if it excused Phiffer’s “blatant disregard” for Stevenson’s life.
