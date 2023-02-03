Patterson at court
Buy Now

Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom for the first day of his trial on Jan. 23 at the Denton County Courts Building.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

A jury began deliberations Friday to determine the sentence for Xavier Patterson, who was found guilty of murdering Meagan Darling, whom he shared children with, last week.

Instead of the usual punishment range of five to 99 years, or life, for murder, the minimum sentence could be raised to 15. Patterson’s punishment can be enhanced because, in 2015, he was convicted and sentenced for a third-degree felony: tampering with physical evidence.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags