Instead of the usual punishment range of five to 99 years, or life, for murder, the minimum sentence could be raised to 15. Patterson’s punishment can be enhanced because, in 2015, he was convicted and sentenced for a third-degree felony: tampering with physical evidence.
State prosecutor Michael Graves said this was in a relation to an aggravated assault case in which Patterson tampered with a firearm. Patterson had the opportunity to have the felony scrubbed from his record if he successfully completed his probation. But he failed to do so.
Patterson pleaded that the enhancement was not true. But a fingerprint analysis expert testified on Monday that the fingerprints on the previous conviction were the same as Patterson’s.
Sentencing arguments
Before the court closed due to inclement weather on Monday, the state brought four members of Darling’s family to testify on how her murder has impacted their lives. The state rested its case Monday.
When the court returned Friday, the defense did not bring forth any witnesses before resting its case.
During closing arguments, defense attorney Derek Adame said he understood during the previous phase of trial, the jury had difficulty coming to a unanimous decision about whether Patterson was guilty of murder or manslaughter.
He asked that if anyone in the jury felt persuaded to find him guilty of murder when they wanted to decide manslaughter, that they consider that in sentencing and advocate for a lower sentence.
Adame argued that Patterson “owes a debt” to his children and stepchildren. But he can never repay it if he’s “rotting away in jail." Adame asked the jury to consider not giving the maximum sentence so that Patterson has the opportunity to step up for his kids one day.
But prosecutor Graves argued that Patterson made choices that led him here and the jury should consider a long sentence.
Patterson had the choice to step up in the past, but he didn’t, Graves argued. He could have gained visitation rights of his two daughters from a previous relationship. But Graves argued he chose to do nothing to be part of their lives.
Graves argued Patterson made the choice not to complete his probation for his previous felony, which could have been excluded from his permanent record.
Then, Patterson made the choice to murder Darling, Graves argued, a choice that has devastated a family and can never be undone. Graves argued Patterson’s choice should land him a long sentence.
