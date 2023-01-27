Xavier Patterson trial
Buy Now

Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom Monday to stand trial in the death of his children’s mother, Meagan Darling.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The jury in the trial for Xavier Patterson, a Denton man charged with murder in the shooting death of the mother of his children, began deliberations Friday morning.

While Patterson is charged with murder, the jury has the option to find him guilty of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, if they find him guilty of a crime at all. Murder is causing the death of a person intentionally or knowingly.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0