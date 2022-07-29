A grand jury indicted Joseph Edwin Davis, 24, on a murder charge Thursday in the shooting death of his elder sister on May 9.

Denton police were dispatched to the siblings’ shared residence in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street at 8:35 p.m. May 9 following a 911 call. Their mother called to report that Joseph had shot his 26-year-old sister, Emily Davis.

Emily Davis

