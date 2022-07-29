A grand jury indicted Joseph Edwin Davis, 24, on a murder charge Thursday in the shooting death of his elder sister on May 9.
Denton police were dispatched to the siblings’ shared residence in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street at 8:35 p.m. May 9 following a 911 call. Their mother called to report that Joseph had shot his 26-year-old sister, Emily Davis.
The siblings had a verbal altercation that their mother broke up, according to an affidavit. It states their mother stood between the two, facing Emily, when she heard a pop and saw Emily slump to the floor with a gunshot wound to her head.
After the shot, Joseph shouted, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to,” according to the affidavit. The affidavit states their mother told police Joseph was known to possess and carry a gun.
Officers administered first aid to Emily Davis, who was unconscious when they arrived. The Denton Fire Department transported her to an area hospital.
Joseph Davis was still in the residence, and officers detained and placed him in the back of a marked patrol vehicle. While in the vehicle, the affidavit states he said, “That was my sister. I’m very sorry,” and “Why did I do that?”
While in the intensive care unit, Emily Davis succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. May 10, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
Joseph Davis, who was still being detained, was then arrested and charged with murder. He remains in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
